What is in a name? Well, it could be “hiding” a short version, a diminutive or a reference to something else. Let’s look at some examples.
Elizabeth is a lovely name. It is often shortened to Liz (We apparently cannot take time for the whole thing). I doubt, however, that many dared to use the shortened version to address the late Queen. I do not question that a few people may have had the nerve to address the prince as Andy rather than Andrew (his personal problems aside).
Jonathan is often shortened to John or Jon and even, sometimes, James. That’s technically not a short version but is used as a nickname, nonetheless.
A problem that I have encountered with short versions of names comes when I introduce myself and do not separate my first (nickname) and last name adequately. As a result, many think that my name is Simon Ello. (I have even gotten Salomonella, but that’s a different affliction.)
The name James is often heard as Jim or, for tykes, Jimmy. President Carter, notwithstanding, not many adult men prefer Jimmy. Jimmies, by the way, are chocolate sprinkles used in decorating cookies and cupcakes.
Nicholas becomes Nick. To nick, in England, is to steal. Hmmmm. Donald is often Don, which also carries the meaning “to put on” as in clothing. Robert is sometimes Bob (though my friend Mr. Kimmel insists rightly on his proper nomenclature as Robert).
Ever wonder how Edward became Ned? Well, at one time males with that name might be introduced as “mine Ed,” which slurred into Ned. Have you heard of an Anne called Nan or Nancy? “Mine Anne” = Nan and a trend started to add “cy” to names = Nancy.
Got a Charles in your family? Have you used the name Chuck? Why? Well, in Middle English, Charles was Chukken (I kid you not), then shortened to Chuck.
Ever gotten confused because a name, depending on spelling not sound, will be either a man or a woman? Frances/Francis or Adrian/Adrienne. And not seeing the person but hearing Sam, who would expect a Samantha?
What’s in a name? Apparently, a lot more than originally thought.
