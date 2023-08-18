The volunteers were mostly from the United States, ranging in age from 13 to 94 years old during my tenure.
When Russia declared war on Ukraine, I was distraught and concerned. Could it be the start of a new world war? Was anyone really believing the convoluted Nazi propaganda perpetrated by the Russians on the backs of the Ukrainian people? As a child of Holocaust survivors, I felt I needed to do something. It is one thing to donate money, but I wanted also to lift my hands. I tried to contact charity organizations but couldn’t manage to find a way to volunteer.
Then I met Jonathan Ornstein, the CEO of the JCC in Krakow, Poland. He presented the work of the JCC Krakow to help Ukrainian refugees at a conference for Holocaust survivors and their descendants in Saint Louis, Missouri, last November. I wasn’t even aware that there was any Jewish community in Poland let alone that this particular community center had so far helped more than 200,000 refugees who fled to Poland.
A plan started to hatch after Jonathan visited Ann Arbor and spoke at our synagogue. Along with Eitan, my childhood friend from Israel who is also a child of Holocaust survivors, we arranged for our visit.
We arrived at Krakow on July 10 and immediately started working. The basement of the JCC, which was the gym, had been turned into a workplace for sorting and packing nonperishable food for the refugees. Each morning, every day of the week, between five to eight volunteers gather there to make 100 sandwiches in addition to repackaging rice, Kasha, lentils, split peas, oats, tea bags and other food staples into individual-sized Ziplock bags, preparing these grocery items for the clients.
The refugees can “shop” once weekly for the food we packaged; they are entitled to take up to 15 items available on that day, free of charge. This is really for the refugees and not meant as a city-wide food bank. All who may enter are verified by their passport to assure they are indeed refugees who came after the start of the war.
The JCC also provides shelter to some of the refugees at a place nearby. The volunteers were mostly from the United States, ranging in age from 13 to 94 years old during my tenure. Bernard Offen, a 94-year-old Holocaust survivor, joins every Wednesday for two hours. He spent his teenage years in some of the most notorious concentration camps, including Auschwitz, which is only 40 miles west of Krakow. When he heard we planned to visit the camp, he drew us a map showing where his barrack was. Mr. Offen spends half of his time in his birthplace Krakow for springs and summers, and his winters he spends in the desert of Palm Springs, California.
Prior to World War II, Krakow had more than 65,000 Jews. T
he Jewish part of town is called Kazimierz. This is where the JCC can be found, and it currently serves a Jewish population of close to 1,000 people, some of whom have only recently discovered their Jewish roots, like Jonathan Ornstein’s wife.
Apart from helping Ukrainian refugees, the JCC offers a variety of activities, including lectures on Jewish topics and practices, yoga and even Hebrew classes, just to name a few of the more popular options. The Hebrew classes are taught to primarily non-Jewish students, and Eitan and I, as native Hebrew-speaking volunteers, were invited to help teach a few of the sessions. The rabbi who serves the JCC, Avi Baumol, comes from Israel twice a month to teach Jewish studies and lead services.
The workday for a volunteer is about four to five hours. After that, we were free to do whatever we wanted. Believe me, there is no shortage of what to see in Krakow. Twelve afternoons and evenings of walking between 5 to 7 miles each day did not satisfy my desire to see more and explore the history of this absolutely beautiful European city, a city rich in 1,000 years of history, including over 700 years of Jewish life.
To say that there is a Jewish revival in Krakow may be an overstatement. The interest in the Jewish story of Kazimierz as well as investment in the Jewish quarter of the city is mostly due to Stephen Spielberg’s film Schindler’s List, which was filmed there. The Schindler factory, now a museum, stands on the eastern part of town.
It seems that throughout Poland there is a phantom Jewish cultural existence with Jewish festivals in many Polish towns that no longer have any Jews living there. Why, you might ask, is there such a fascination with Jewish culture from a Polish population that had actively and apparently enthusiastically helped eradicate most of its Jews during the Holocaust?
Our Polish tour guide, one of our Hebrew students, agreed that even though the Jews were only about 10% of the whole Polish population before the war, they were an important part of the cultural landscape of Poland. After so many centuries of Jewish life in Poland, Jews left a mark in the overall Polish cultural experience. Eliminating the Jewish population left an ethnic void they are still trying to fill. Please do not assume that filling the void comes from a love of Jews. Antisemitism is still alive and well in Poland, and the current government continues to make a great effort to expunge from their history any culpability in the murdering of its Jews during WWII.
Even in light of such antisemitism in Poland and parts of Eastern Europe, the Jewish community, through the JCC Krakow, its donors, (many of whom are from the United States), and the non-Jews who wish to be associated with the JCC, opened their hearts and their hands to the war-torn Ukrainian refugees, offering support and safety, living by our sacred teachings of giving help and charity to those who are not in a position to help themselves.
Avishay Hayut is a retired physical therapist who was born in Israel and lives in Ann Arbor. He is a co-author of The Ones Who Remember: Second-Generation Voices of the Holocaust and has been involved in speaking about the book to help combat bigotry and antisemitism. To visit or donate to the JCC Krakow, visit www.friendsofjcckrakow.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.