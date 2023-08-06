Hey, there, Metro Detroiters. Yenta Girl here. It’s August and we have a lot to cover.
We’re celebrating JScreen Detroit reaching over 300 registrations. That’s hundreds of families receiving crucial genetic information. Have you signed up for your highly subsidized reproductive and/or cancer genetic screening kit yet? If not, get on it at jfamily.jccdet.org/jscreen.
Community pillar Joel Tauber turned 88, and he’s not slowing down on serving our Jewish community anytime soon.
A big mazel tov to JFMD’s Philanthropic Advancement superstar, Mimi Marcus, on her engagement to Chad Ruby, who pulled off a beautiful proposal at the picturesque Sleeping Bear Sand Dunes. We can’t wait to see the wedding photos.
Yom huledet sameach to an amazing grandmother, Betty Blase — 90 years young.
Spotted transforming Kiryat Yam through enhanced education with ORT, philanthropists Andi and Larry Wolfe dedicated an education wing in the new Farber Family Auditorium Complex.
After treating all of Metro Detroit for 38 years, Dr. Scott Lewis, M.D. has laid down his stethoscope — thank you for your service.
Fresh off the plane from Germany, Aish Detroit welcomes the Miller family to lead young family programming — we cannot wait to see what Noam, Miriam and their four young children bring to our community.
Yasher koach to Jewish Family Service honorees: Diana Mukh, Leonid Balabanov, Elaine Polevoy and Mark Jacobs — your devotion to our community is invaluable.
Lastly, keep an eye out for the next generation of global Jewish leaders and philanthropists as 300 members of JFNA’s National Young Leadership Cabinet took on Detroit at the end of last month. Our Jewish community shined.
Please fill me in on all your “jewcy” news at samanthafoon14@gmail.com.
I cannot wait to brighten your day!
