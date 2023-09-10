Hey there, Metro Detroiters. Yenta Girl here. It’s almost the new year and we’re closing out 5783 with a bang!
Everyone please make sure to wish my husband, Mikey Foon, a very happy 41st birthday! We sure love celebrating you.
In important personal news, my wonderful Grandma, Debby Dorfman, recently celebrated her 90th birthday. Her love for the Detroit Tigers and her family grows stronger with each passing year.
Nearly 400 community members attended the Grand Re-Opening of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue and heard from a show-stopping list of community leaders, including Building Renovation Committee co-chairs Vadim Avshalumov and birthday boy George Roberts, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Isaac Agree’s great-great-grandson, Downtown Synagogue Board Member Jay Hack.
The J royalty, Meredith Kay and Brett Rubenfire, wed Labor Day weekend at Lovett Hall and WOW! was it spectacular.
Mazel tov to Judy and John Marx of West Bloomfield on their 60th wedding anniversary — wishing you many, many more.
Wishing Faye Jacobs a very happy 99th birthday! Faye enjoyed a beautiful celebration with her loving family.
Robyn Hughey has taken over as the next executive director of the Lester and Jewell Morris Hillel Jewish Student Center at Michigan State University. L’dor v’dor and go green!
Happy 40th birthday to fan favorite David Kwaselow! Keep on shining bright!
NEXTGen President Jennie Maxbauer kicked off the board year with mindfulness and intention. We cannot wait to see what is to come throughout her term.
Kol Hakavod to Susie Pappas who was honored at the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces Women of Valor Luncheon for her tireless commitment to FIDF and support of IDF’s brave soldiers. She is a force.
Spotted at the Tamarack Camps Annual Meeting, Mark Milgrom received the President’s Award for his special connection to Tamarack’s schlichim and dedication to promoting Israel solidarity. For the previous 20 summers, Mark has provided a dinner at camp for all Israeli staff filled with Israeli food — providing Tamarack’s Israeli staff a taste of home and the comfort of a second mishpachah (family). Yasher Koach, Mark!
Please fill me in on all your “jewcy” news at samanthafoon14@gmail.com. I cannot wait to brighten your day!
