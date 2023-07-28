Leopoldstadt is the story of the fictional Merz family —Viennese Jews who are educated, intermarried and successfully assimilated into upper middle class Austrian society.

Leopoldstadt — Tom Stoppard’s play about his family’s Jewish heritage recently won four Tony Awards including one for “Best Play.” First performed in London in 2020, the play quickly closed due to COVID, but re-opened to rave reviews in New York last year. Its depiction of Jewish identity amid growing antisemitism seems particularly relevant today.

Leopoldstadt is the story of the fictional Merz family —Viennese Jews who are educated, intermarried and successfully assimilated into upper middle class Austrian society. It is inspired by Stoppard’s own background; he was born Tomas Straussler in Czechoslovakia. His mother told Stoppard said that she didn’t really think about being Jewish until 1939. Stoppard’s father was a doctor employed by a large Czech shoe manufacturer, and his supervisor arranged for the family to flee to Singapore just before the Nazis invaded.

Well into adulthood, Stoppard, 86, knew virtually nothing about his Jewish heritage due in part to his father’s early death in World War II and his mother’s subsequent marriage to a British army officer who wanted them to forget the past and become very British. Eventually, Stoppard learned that his four Jewish grandparents and several great-aunts died in the Holocaust.

Leopoldstadt’s Merz family underestimates the Nazi threat to all Jews, regardless of their religious practices and professional or civic accomplishments. The Nazis didn’t care whether Jews celebrated Christmas or Chanukah or both. Having one Jewish grandparent was enough to be a target.

On Kristallnacht, when a Christian friend arrives at the Merz home and urges them to leave immediately, each family member has a different reason for not doing so. One elderly man is caring for his terminally ill wife. One relative concedes that things are bad but bearable and unlikely to get worse.

Another relative wants to remain in Vienna to ensure that his business, which he has already placed in the name of a Christian employee, is maintained for his son to inherit. A few others are unsure about where they could emigrate and how they could survive. Many European Jews wrestled with such grim choices.

Their plight evokes the phrase “failure of imagination,” which was cited in the 9/11 report. Who could have foreseen the killing of millions of Jews during World War II? Who could have foreseen the murder of 11 Jews at the Tree of Life Synagogue in 2018?

Perhaps the play’s most poignant moment occurs when the Stoppard-like British character meets with several cousins who survived the Holocaust. Then he learns that many of his relatives, including both those who were Jewish and not so Jewish, had died in the Holocaust. Ironically, he realizes that despite being raised as British and non-Jewish, he is the only surviving family member who is “100 percent Jewish” with Jewish parents and grandparents, unlike his cousins. He is left with guilt and questions about his identity.

With antisemitism and racism on the rise in the U.S., it seems reasonable to be anxious. In 2004, Philip Roth wrote The Plot Against America — a novel in which Charles Lindbergh, an isolationist who praised Hitler, defeated Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1940. The novel depicts how life changed for a Jewish family as antisemitism and persecution of American Jews increases during Lindbergh’s presidency.

But it is important to focus on what is different today versus Europe and the U.S. in the 1930s and 1940s. As online, verbal and physical threats and vandalism against Jewish individuals, schools and synagogues have occurred recently in Michigan and elsewhere, local, state and federal law enforcement officials have vigorously spoken out against such crimes and quickly investigated and charged alleged perpetrators. They have been assisted by individual citizens who have provided tips to police about antisemitic speech and acts. Public officials and others have spoken up to express solidarity with the Jewish community.

Today, we have organizations that monitor what is happening and help protect us, including the Anti-Defamation League, Jewish Community Relations Council/AJC and the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, which maintains a robust security apparatus to protect the local Jewish community. The Michigan House of Representatives recently passed bills to strengthen Michigan’s hate crime laws. State Rep. Noah Arbit (D), West Bloomfield, and two non-Jewish colleagues were the sponsors. State Senate approval is considered likely.

We cannot be passive or in denial about those who hate Jews and threaten our community. Instead, we must continue to speak out against antisemitism and support Jewish, secular and government organizations that fight it through advocacy, legislation and law enforcement.

As history has taught us, being Jewish has always carried with it a measure of vulnerability, but today Jewish Americans are not defenseless or alone.

Shari S. Cohen is a Jewish News contributing writer.