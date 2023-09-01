Oppenheimer, Golda, Barbie ... and Me

Three movies this summer bear the names of iconic 20th-century Jews: Oppenheimer, Golda and Barbie.
All three movies speak to both the vulnerabilities and the strengths of the Jewish People, calling us especially at this time of year in service to each other and to humanity.
The movie Oppenheimer suggests that the motivation of the Jewish scientists at the core of the Manhattan Project to develop the atomic bomb was just as much a response to the existential crisis facing European Jewry as it was to protect the United States. In addition to showing the scientists’ later ethical conflicts with nuclear weaponry, the film suggests that the “soft power” of Jewish educational success coupled with the closeness of the Jewish people significantly furthered the “hard power” (weapons and soldiers) that helped the U.S. to win World War II.
Likewise facing the possibility of Jewish destruction, Golda depicts the difficult choices Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir confronted during 1973’s Yom Kippur War, including the last-resort possibility of Israel using the (aforementioned) atomic bomb against the invading armies who nearly overran the Jewish State. Among other reasons for Israel’s ultimate victory, Golda suggests that America finally came to Israel’s aid with “hard power” because of — again — the “soft power” of Jewish relationships: the prime minister appealed directly to the Jewishness of Secretary of State Henry Kissinger who ultimately secured military aid for Israel, despite America’s greater interests in protecting its own access to Arab oil.
In obvious ways, Barbie stands apart from Oppenheimer and Golda with its messages of female empowerment and self-realization, along with its gentle call for the protection of human rights and dignity. Barbie also reminds us of Jews’ entrepreneurial success in America — Mattel was founded by Jews, including Barbie’s creator Ruth Handler — both as a reaction to American antisemitism and as a testament to the freedoms life in the U.S. offers Jews. What we see clearly in Barbie, however, is that when the non-Jewish world ensures the safety of Jews and the doors to liberalism are opened for our people, then we rise to the forefront of the fight to extend the values of individual freedom and equality of opportunity to all. Jewish safety and freedom make the world better for all people.
In looking back today at the vulnerabilities and strengths of the Jewish people in the 20th century, we see parallels to our own times: rising antisemitism in America and the ongoing threats against Israel of annihilation by Iran and its proxies, balanced against the profound success of Jews in American business, entertainment and government, and the incredible accomplishments of the Israeli “Start-Up Nation.”
Oppenheimer and Golda should remind American Jews that we must work together to keep Jews safe in America, in Israel and around the world, not only by lamenting our own vulnerabilities and victimhood but also by explaining to our gentile neighbors the strategic overlap between broader American interests and Jewish survival.
Second, Jews must expand our investment in the success and security of synagogues, Jewish schools and Jewish communal organizations, as well as support the pro-Israel lobby. We must also nurture our own Jewish charitable efforts because no one else will. “If I am not for myself, who will be for me?” (Pirkei Avot 1:14).
At the same time, the story of Barbie reminds us that we American Jews must recognize our successes and therefore continue to lead the fight to achieve justice, equality and democracy for all. “If I am for myself alone, what am I?” (Pirkei Avot 1:14).
As we conduct our introspections at the close of this Jewish year in anticipation of a New Year, let us resist self-identifying as entirely vulnerable and let us reject others who identify us as completely powerful. Rather, let us as American Jews work like Oppenheimer and Golda to mitigate the vulnerabilities of Jews in America, Israel and around the world, and inspired by Barbie, let us also use our strength to fight for the cause of human rights, too. “If not now, when?” (Pirkei Avot 1:14).
Rabbi Aaron Starr is a spiritual leader of Congregation Shaarey Zedek in Southfield, and a senior rabbinic fellow of the Shalom Hartman Institute. This is the second of a three-part monthly series.
