I received this letter from a board member to share with the Jewish Family Service Board, and I want the community to read it, too. Volunteering on a board is a selfless act that doesn’t get enough attention, and done well, is priceless!

Dear Jewish Family Service Board of Directors:

I’ve had the good fortune to be involved with Jewish Family Service for 25 years — first as a Foundation funding partner and then as a board member.

During that time, I witnessed growth and change, worked with great lay and professional leaders to oversee, create (like the Jewish Coalition Against Domestic Abuse), change and even eliminate programs, as well as to plan for the future, i.e., strategic planning.

I had opportunities to discuss governance issues with fellow Executive Committee members. Two very patient CFOs gently guided me through volumes of finance spreadsheets and instructed me on accrual accounting concepts, greatly expanding my bandwidth.

Mostly, I worked with two amazing development professionals to support their building of a well-oiled, successful development program, starting with almost no fundraising outside patchy board giving, growing our annual Friends Campaign and participating in inspiring Spotlight Events (I, and others, rolled up my sleeves not just to raise money, but also to schlep a lot of pink geraniums). All of this has been ably led by terrific board chairs, development staff and, of course, Perry!

As an Executive Committee member, I had the opportunity to participate in supporting and evaluating our CEO (now in his 12th year). I helped guide the agency through multiple challenges involving Human Resource matters, interagency relationships and financial hiccups. We engaged in merger talks (and decided to stay independent) and helped the community rebuild after the disastrous flooding of 2014.

Together, through the COVID pandemic and its ongoing fallout, we’ve supported and continue to support all the hard work that JFS does and continues to do to ensure the highest quality of uninterrupted service possible to the people we serve. Over these last three years, we have also learned a thing or two about offering incentives and rewards for Herculean staff efforts. We should feel really proud of that, knowing that the community just assumed it would be done. Isn’t that the highest level of tikkun olam? (By the way, I am told that some of my ongoing Jewish angst about home and office-related operations are “so last year” … I hope that is so!)

With every new term, I was privileged to meet and work with smart and talented board members. I confess that at times I rolled my eyes at yet another meeting notice, and I blocked my Zoom screen for an occasional snooze, but not too often.

Each year, my shared experiences with all of my comrades, both lay and professional, made me more committed to our beloved agency and our sacred work.

So, now I roll off knowing that JFS will continue to be a great place at which to volunteer and work, knowing that all of you will steward our JFS through good and challenging times in its service to the Jewish community. You will continue to ensure that JFS earns its laurels as Detroit’s flagship Jewish human service agency and as a reliable leader and partner to other area agencies. You will rock it!

But, for all the time and volunteer work I may have given to JFS, of what I am most certain is that I received and learned even more than I gave.

Thank you for that opportunity.

I will miss you.

I will see you around!

Perry Ohren is CEO of Jewish Family Service.