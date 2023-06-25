From Federation, With Gratitude

Federation leadership delivers a message of gratitude to the Jewish community.

Thank you. Todah rabah. We are grateful.

The concept of gratitude — of sincere thanks and appreciation for what is given — is an essential part of our Jewish tradition. In fact, the very first words of our morning prayer, modeh ani, provide an opportunity to start each day with a grateful heart by saying: “I thank you.”

At Federation, we have reason to say, “Thank you.”

Our 2023 Annual Campaign ended on May 31. As you may have noticed, our professional and volunteer campaign team has been busy in recent days reaching out to our community members to ask for their support.

We are thrilled to report that through the participation of close to 10,000 individual donors, we achieved the ambitious goals we set to keep our community strong. At a time of rising costs and other economic pressures, we successfully raised the funds necessary to power our network of local and international partner agencies for the year ahead.

This is truly a community-wide effort: Every one of our donors plays a role in our efforts to take care of our fellow Jews in Detroit, Israel and around the world. Thanks to you — along with our dedicated volunteers and the extraordinary cadre of Jewish communal professionals across the community — we are making a difference in Jewish lives every day.

Together, we put food on the table for a hungry child. We offer comfort and companionship to an older adult, and help a struggling single parent rebuild their life. We open the doors to a Jewish day school, light a candle at a camp Havdalah, and welcome a new student to their college Hillel. Together, we rescue a family from a war-torn nation and deliver them to a new life in Israel.

We do this, and so much more, through the generosity of this compassionate and caring community. Because of you, we are able to reach more people, touch more lives and do more good in our local and global community.

Todah rabah. On behalf of the community we serve, we thank you.

Ethan Davidson

Rob Orley

Deb Rosenthal

2023 Annual Campaign Chairs

Matthew B. Lester

President, Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit

Dennis S. Bernard

President, United Jewish Foundation

Steven Ingber

Chief Executive Officer, Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit