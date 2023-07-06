Rein in your hyperboles!

Overstatement is one way to get a point across. I have written about exaggeration before, but I was reminded by some readers that I left the field untilled. Therefore:

When you make something seem much better than it is, you are trying to gild the lily or pull the wool over someone’s eyes. They may realize that you are trying to build castles in the air and calling you on this may cause you to die of embarrassment.

Body shaming is not PC. Therefore, to describe someone as skinny as a toothpick or tall as a beanpole is not going to be endearing.

Are you familiar with those hot summer days when you could fry an egg on the sidewalk? Nothing like blowing a description out of proportion or laying it on thick.

Some days those grocery bags seem to weigh a ton, don’t they? Maybe you bought so much because you were hungry as a horse. Not good to shop under such conditions.

Can you recall a speaker who seemed to go on forever? Listening could make you want to spit bullets. Not to toot your own horn, but you were just dying to try your hand at the subject; you did not because you were scared stiff.

Someone who picks at their food may be said to eat like a bird. If they can move rapidly, they can run like the wind. If they have had too much to drink, they are said to be as high as a kite.

Sometimes when it is quiet, you could hear a pin drop. Don’t push the panic button; just take a deep breath. Going off the deep end may add fuel to the fire and cause folks to think you have lost your marbles.

Well, as I have told you a million times, it is a jungle out there, so be careful. Rein in your hyperboles!