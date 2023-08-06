Mr. Herzog Goes to Washington

The controversy started as soon as the appearance was announced.
It’s never a surprise to see that anything having to do with Israel is going to invoke controversy. Such was once again the case on Wednesday, July 19, when the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, a soft-spoken, center-left politician who holds a ceremonial position, came to Congress to address a joint session in commemoration of Israel’s 75th anniversary.
The controversy started as soon as the appearance was announced. Within days, nine members of the Progressive Caucus announced they would be boycotting the speech. Rep Ilan Omar, D-MN, tweeted that there was “no way in hell” she’d be attending. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich, said “We’re here again reaffirming Congress’ support for apartheid,” and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the caucus, called Israel a “racist” state, a statement she later walked back.
This quickly prompted a hasty bipartisan resolution supporting Israel on the eve of the speech, which passed overwhelmingly, 412-9.
I was fortunate enough to be present at the speech on behalf of AIPAC, as the invited guest of Michigan Rep. Shri Thanedar.
Before meeting up with Rep. Thanedar at his office, I waited in the downstairs cafeteria. The scene was immediately intriguing — familiar looking lawmakers everywhere, often in deep conversations over coffee, and a ton of staffers who all looked very professional, serious — and very young (I was definitely feeling my age).
When it was time to go to the House chambers, I was escorted through a long maze of narrow underground tunnels. After 10 minutes, it started getting a bit crowded, but I had no clue where exactly we were. Suddenly, Lauren Boebert walked right beside me, and then Kristen Sinema, and then a slew of more and more recognizable members of Congress, TV journalists and a smattering of Orthodox Jews, all converging on the multiple doors and into the big event. People were visibly pumped up. Clearly, for me, this day was going to be different from all other days.
I pushed open a door and before me was the panorama of the grand U.S. House of Representatives, the place I’ve only seen on television. The place where presidents deliver States of the Union, and FDR declared war. It is strikingly small and intimate, only about 10 rows deep. I was fixated on watching the familiar faces of the members comfortably milling around the floor before the speech. The schmoozing and displays of affection (Sinema is a big hugger) was bipartisan and seemingly genuine, a bizarre contrast to the divisiveness that actually abounds there.
The president of Israel was suddenly announced, and a huge burst of jubilant applause exploded. It was a very long applause — five minutes maybe — and undeniably heartfelt. Anyone who thinks that congressional support for Israel is waning would be astonished to see the raucous support that was on display there.
President Herzog started off by giving the crowd a bit of a history lesson. He informed everyone that he was standing on the exact spot where his father spoke when he was president of Israel 35 years ago. He noted that his grandfather, the Chief Rabbi of Israel, stood beside President Truman in the Oval Office as he officially recognized Israel, just 11 minutes after statehood was declared. He then introduced Truman’s son, who was attending the speech.
He expressed profound appreciation for U.S. support and the peace deals it has brokered over the years, saying that the U.S. has always “altered the trajectory of our country.” He called the relationship a “family” that is “unbreakable” and “deeply rooted” in shared values.
“Today we reaffirm the future of our relationship,” he said, because “America is irreplaceable to Israel and Israel is irreplaceable to America,” a line that invoked a rousing standing ovation from the crowd.
He addressed domestic issues in Israel, proclaiming that he is “well aware of the imperfections of Israel’s democracy,” but that it is still “strong and resilient.”
In a not-so-subtle dig at Prime Minister Netanyahu, he stressed the importance of a “strong and independent judiciary.”
He took Iran head on, stating that it’s Israel’s “greatest challenge” and cautioned the crowd that Iran “does not wish to attain nuclear weapons for peaceful purposes.”
“We have no conflict with the Iranian people,” he said, “but allowing Iran to become a nuclear state is unacceptable,” which once again sent the crowd to their feet in a loud show of support.
On the issue of criticism of Israel, he made it clear that it’s perfectly acceptable, but when it “crosses the line of negation of Israel’s right to exist, that’s antisemitism.”
He ended the speech with the words, “Am Yisrael Chai” — the people of Israel live. The crowd responded with one last raucous applause and cheers.
As President Herzog left the podium, members of Congress waiting patiently for a chance to get in a handshake and sometimes a hug. I stood and watched it all. The affection was real, unmistakable and truly heartwarming. The state of the union between Israel and the American Congress, I can report, is clearly quite solid at this time.
As I exited the Capital, the police halted everyone as President Herzog was driven off in front of us in a black limousine draped with Israeli flags, escorted by a massive motorcade. I stared at the scene and wondered what he was thinking. Was he happy with the speech? Does he believe that his words strengthened the bond between the two countries? Was he thinking of his father and grandfather?
He was on his way back home to Israel, a place that has never known true peace for its entire existence. Was he feeling good that he had served his embattled country well that day or was he sad by all the constant effort that he and others must do just for the sake of the survival of his beloved country?
Mark Jacobs is AIPAC’s Michigan Director of African American Outreach and a member of the Coalition for Black and Jewish Unity.
