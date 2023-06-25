"I believe one of the most important facets of the strategy is that it recognizes antisemitism is about principles, not politics."

On May 25 — when many people had their eyes on the Memorial Day weekend — the White House made history. It released the first-ever National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism.

There are those who downplayed the action, and some who even dismissed it entirely. But take it from me, someone who deals with antisemitism and the hurt from anti-Jewish actions every day: You must pay attention to this. I believe one of the most important facets of the strategy is that it recognizes antisemitism is about principles, not politics.

Four Pillars of Action

The plan outlines 200 concrete provisions across four pillars of action:

Increase awareness of the threat

Celebrate Jewish American heritage

Improve safety and security for the Jewish community

Reverse the normalization of antisemitism and build cross-community solidarity and collaborative action

I am deeply proud the strategy reflects the years’ long effort of ADL to actively pursue specific suggestions. In fact, the document incorporated nearly every recommendation ADL made.

We worked directly with Deborah Lipstadt, the U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, and with many people inside and outside of the administration. We educated and enlisted allies, we pushed and persuaded our partners. We provided research and analysis.

I urge you to read the strategy and to take time to understand the recommendations ADL made to the formulation of the plan.

It is crucial that people understand what antisemitism is, and that’s another reason I’m grateful for the strategy. It incorporates the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism. The IHRA definition was adopted by the State Department seven years ago, and the White House strategy embraces it. In addition, the plan:

Addresses antisemitism across the political spectrum

Encompasses antisemitism and DEI training for federal government personnel

Institutes measures aimed at improving hate crimes reporting

Antisemitism is often called the oldest form of hatred because some of the most widely used tropes and anti-Jewish myths have operated for hundreds of years — in some cases — millennia. But in the past few years, we’ve seen levels of antisemitic incidents and anti-Jewish rhetoric rise to a fever pitch.

I am often called upon to give statistics, and for the last six years, the numbers have been sobering: For example, in 2022 — Michigan is ninth in the country for antisemitic incidents, and fourth in the country for white supremacist propaganda driving people to anti-Jewish sites all over the internet.

We have seen vile and surreptitious emails leaked from people pretending to be our friends, and we’ve witnessed brash public outbursts bold and often without shame.

The White House strategy will not halt antisemitism. But this is a strong and encouraging step, and certainly like nothing we’ve ever seen before.

Work Must Continue

Let us remember: This is only the beginning. We cannot declare victory in this fight. Far from it — because even as this strategy tries to put a stop to antisemitism, the scourge of Jewish hatred has its own path, and continues to expand and intensify. Antisemitic conspiracies and anti-Zionist efforts are not taking a breather. In this fight we must remain vigilant.

Just like antisemitism and hatred have been normalized in our country (and globally), so must we “institutionalize” this strategy into our government and our lives. We must keep up pressure on the White House, and we must push Congress and other elected officials and influencers to commit to actions.

Here is where you come in: Reach out to your elected officials and tell them you want to expand partnerships to solidify this plan. Remind them we must weave this strategy into the fabric of our country.

I often tell people what concerns me the most about the political divide in our nation is the figurative wedge fragmenting the Jewish community. With this new National Strategy, for the first time in our nation’s history, the federal government has developed a comprehensive plan to end the hatred of Jews in our times. Let’s work together to ensure we: 1) Are collectively supportive; 2) Actively work to ensure it becomes part of our national fabric; and 3) Show the people who are watching that — as a people — we stand in solidarity against anyone who tries to splinter our Jewish community.

Carolyn Normandin is the Regional Director of ADL Michigan.