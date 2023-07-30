"We are partners in building a nation committed to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for all U.S. citizens."

A recent Wall Street Journal article reported that about 80% of Republicans and roughly the same number of Democrats believe that the other party’s agenda, “if not stopped, will destroy America as we know it.”

We are a nation of citizens living in fear — not of external enemies, but of each other. The greater our fears are, the less we listen to each other; and, when we do speak, the language employed is nearly as dangerous as a weapon of war.

Perhaps now more than ever, rather than retreating into our respective political camps, we Jews must engage in our historical practice of civil discourse across party lines, and we must model this counter-cultural behavior for our fellow Americans to see.

With this backdrop of radical partisanship, I, along with 22 other North American rabbis and three Israeli rabbis, recently earned the title, “Senior Rabbinic Fellow of the Shalom Hartman Institute.”

Our graduation marked the conclusion of four years of study, including 15 weeks in Israel and more than 100 hours of online learning with the Shalom Hartman Institute: a leading center of Jewish thought and education whose mission “is to strengthen Jewish peoplehood, identity and pluralism; to enhance the Jewish and democratic character of Israel; and to ensure that Judaism is a compelling force for good in the 21st century.”

Hartman brings forth the Talmud’s Tractate Eruvin 13b as one of its foundational texts. For nearly three years, the schools of Hillel and Shammai disagreed over a matter of Jewish law. Neither side would yield to the other. It was then that a heavenly voice called out, declaring that the sages of both schools had merit. However, the voice ruled in favor of the school of Hillel because its sages practiced civility and deference, and because they honored the truth of the other side’s arguments even if they disagreed with the implications.

From this, we learn that no human being is in possession of absolute truth, and certainly no political party is in possession of the entirety of wisdom. Rather, Judaism demands, “Make for yourself a heart of many rooms and enter into it the words of (both) the school of Shammai and the words of the school of Hillel” (Tosefta Sotah 7:12).

We take a stand on the important issues of our day, and we strive to do what is right; at the same time, we actively seek to understand multiple perspectives because we humbly accept that only God knows the best paths forward.

At the Hartman Institute, we put these texts into practice. After studying with Hartman’s outstanding faculty, we as rabbis from Orthodox, Conservative, Reform, Reconstructionist and Israeli backgrounds wrestled with some of the greatest challenges facing Jews and the world today.

Most importantly, we respectfully listened to each other and gave each other the benefit of the doubt. We sought truth and we practiced compassion, understanding that the tone and tenor of our arguments are just as important as their content.

This form of pluralism is at the heart of the mission of the Shalom Hartman Institute, and it is this kind of learning and discussion that I try to bring to my role as a spiritual leader of Congregation Shaarey Zedek of Southfield. We are stronger as Jews when we engage with each other respectfully and compassionately. We would be stronger as Americans if we could do the same as well.

Republicans and Democrats are not enemies; we are partners in building a nation committed to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for all U.S. citizens.

Now more than ever, we Jews must follow the example of ancient and modern rabbis to deepen communication among those with opposing views by practicing respectful dialogue. Moreover, we must model this counter-cultural behavior for our fellow Americans to see. Let us each make for ourselves a heart of many rooms to consider the desires and fears of our fellow citizens.

Rabbi Aaron Starr is a spiritual leader at Congregation Shaarey Zedek in Southfield and is a Senior Rabbinic Fellow of the Shalom Hartman Institute. This is the first in a three-part monthly series.