In recent weeks, the New York political scene roiled in the wake of three separate but significant controversies revolving around American support for Israel.

In recent weeks, the New York political scene roiled in the wake of three separate but significant controversies revolving around American support for Israel: city and state legislatures divided over two separate votes relating to antisemitic violence and charities supporting Jewish victims of terror, and a City University of New York (CUNY) Law School valedictorian delivered a fiery polemic against Israel, the United States and the rule of law itself.

Each of these controversies derived from a growing split within the Democrat Party between older, moderate liberals who have traditionally supported the Middle East’s strongest democracy, and an ascendant, far-left wing of younger Democrats opposed in principle to Israel’s existence as a Jewish state.

New York is seen by Jews all over the world as a kind of second home and major center of Jewish life. Yet while Israelis and diaspora Jews may think of New York as a place where Jews may live safely and unapologetically both as Jews and fully invested Americans, the rise of hardline leftists in New York politics and their views regarding Israel, challenge these assumptions and have serious implications for the future of the Democrat Party.

“Personnel is policy” is a familiar axiom in politics. Today’s leftist city council and state assembly members are tomorrow’s mayors, governors and members of Congress. And there are strong indications that the Democratic Party’s foot soldiers — staffers, campaign workers and activists — who will eventually run for lower-level positions are even further left than their bosses.

While the aging old guard of the Democratic Party at the national level has tamped down some (but not all) of the anti-Israel stridency of Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Ilhan Omar and the rest of the “Squad” for the time being, their young Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) cohorts at the state and local level in New York are emboldened, with indications that their hostility to Israel extends to even liberal Jews who dare support the world’s only Jewish state.

End Jew Hatred

In the wake of antisemitic attacks in the city, the New York City Council recently passed a resolution establishing April 29 as “End Jew Hatred Day,” a perfunctory, procedural gesture of support for a community alarmed by an uptick in antisemitic violence. While this might seem to be uncontroversial and worthy of unanimous support by design, it was passed in spite of direct “no” votes from two council members and four “abstentions” from Democrat council members who concluded that fighting antisemitism was a controversial position unworthy of their unqualified support.

This was followed in May by five Democrats (all DSA- endorsed) in the New York State Assembly introducing a bill, “Not on our dime!: Ending New York funding of Israeli settler violence act,” to prohibit New York nonprofits “from engaging in unauthorized support of Israeli settlement activity,” violation of which would provide authorization to the state attorney general to revoke tax-exempt status. This activity could include support for victims of terror attacks occurring in the West Bank or East Jerusalem.

“Not on our dime!” was introduced by Zohran Mamdami of Queens, whose mother is prominent film director Mira Nair and whose father, Harvard-educated Ugandan academic Mahmoud Mamdani, has a long history of voluble anti-Zionist rhetoric. The bill was sponsored by State Sen. Jabari Brisport, a teacher and DSA activist from Brooklyn. They were joined by three DSA-member cosponsors who immigrated from Nepal, Haiti and Peru. But note, these elected officials represent DSA and adjacent left-wing, anti-colonialist ideology rather than a groundswell of anti-Zionist fervor in New York’s immigrant communities.

Jewish ‘Progressives’

While Jews are still well-represented among Democratic elected officials, they have struggled to recruit progressives to join them in simple condemnations of antisemitism or in support of the victims of terrorism. Instead, progressives have formed their own ostensibly Jewish organizations like Jews for Racial and Economic Justice (JFREJ), and the Jewish Vote, far-left anti-Zionist entities created for the purpose of inoculating anti-Zionist radicals against accusations of antisemitism while also supporting the general policies of the hard-left progressive movement and Democratic Socialists.

With the star-making election to Congress of Queens Democratic Socialists of America member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in 2018, DSA has vastly increased its membership and influence, especially in New York. While becoming younger and more ethnically diverse, DSA reoriented in favor of a harder-left, anti-imperialist stance. Today’s DSA-backed candidates seem to agree with Leo Strauss’ observation that antisemitism (in the form of anti-Zionism) is a useful tool for socialists who see fools as an important constituency.

The relationship between anti-Israel pressure groups, the Progressive movement, and hard-left politicians is easy to trace. For example, the director of the New York City Council’s Progressive Caucus is Emily F. Mayer, co-founder of If Not Now, yet another far-left anti-Israel pressure group. Her husband is Democratic operative Waleed Shahid. They were married in a wedding officiated by New York City Comptroller and self-described Democratic Socialist Brad Lander, who was instrumental in forming the very first Progressive Caucus while serving in the Council.

Lander is an able politician almost certain to run for mayor in the next cycle with the full support of NYC’s formidable Progressive elections apparatus, including the DSA and Working Families Party. A longtime associate of such odious anti-Israel activists as Linda Sarsour, Lander is viewed with distaste by his home borough’s Orthodox communities and is notorious for ignoring events like a huge march of radically antisemitic Black Israelites not far from his own residence in Park Slope. He took the bizarre step of renouncing his son’s right to access Israel’s Law of Return at the poor boy’s own bris.

To reiterate, this is a man with a more than reasonable chance of becoming the next mayor of NYC, who did not condemn Fatima Muhammed’s speech or speak out about a large gang of explicitly antisemitic marchers in his own neighborhood. Supporters of Israel are personae non gratae in the Progressive movement, and Lander doesn’t chase votes he can’t win.

The Progressive movement, in New York as elsewhere, is virtually united in its opposition to Israel’s existence as a Jewish state. While they will frequently seek cover for their BDS-style activism, their real cover comes from Progressive, anti-Zionist but ostensibly Jewish pressure groups like JFREJ, Jewish Vote, If Not Now, etc. These groups advocate in lockstep for other progressive causes, such as a ban on evictions, police abolition and mass decarceration, but their real value is in koshering anti-Israel positions for progressive elected officials, Jewish and not.

CUNY Law School

While the Democratic Party recently dealt with anti-Zionist offensives in the city and state legislatures, the New York City public university system opened another front. On May 12, City University of New York Law School student Fatima Mousa Muhammed delivered a graduation speech in which she condemned Israel, the United States and the rule of law itself as a “manifestation of white supremacy.”

Muhammed accused Israel of “raining bullets and bombs on worshippers, murdering the young and old” and “imprisoning children.” She described the United States as “an empire with a ravenous appetite for destruction and violence,” the New York Police Department as “fascist,” and prophesied the downfall of them all, the obligatory language of all revolutionaries. Muhammed is a member of Students for Justice in Palestine, primary organizers of the Boycott, Divest Sanction (BDS) pressure group.

CUNY Law School has become a publicly-funded hotbed of anti-Israel activism: both faculty and student councils have voted to express support for BDS and its stance on Israel. Fatima Mousa Muhammed’s speech was enthusiastically received, with several applause breaks from the future lawyers and judges trained and credentialed at CUNY Law.

A Rising Tide?

While the ideological bent of government officials in America has generally shifted in response to public consensus as reflected in the results of elections, a progressive administrative class has emerged in New York’s Democratic Party, as in other places, that does not reflect a consensus of public opinion. These progressives are prevalent in academia, in the legal profession, the vast, publicly funded nonprofit sector, and among elected officials and their staffs. These administrators and operatives are increasingly and more stridently left-wing than the voters themselves. In particular, the personnel involved in New York Democratic Party elections and staffing Democratic elected officials, especially at the local level, reflect an emerging hostility toward Israel and even Jewish-American interests that should be noted.

New York City’s Democratic Primary elections invariably decide the eventual winner of the general elections for city and state office. This means that the DSA-aligned, anti-Zionist progressive wing of the Democrat Party will continue to make gains by punching above their weight.

The majority of operatives and activists working these campaigns, even those working for moderate candidates, are themselves progressives and very often neutral at best on Israel. They will continue winning races against moderate, pro-Israel candidates who get shouted down as supporters of “settler colonialism” and “apartheid” if they dare take a position short of opposition to Israel’s “government,” even if these moderates insist on meek-sounding statements supporting Israel’s right to “exist.”

If New York Democrats are forced to weigh the benefits of strengthening their hold on the younger, more hardline left wing of the party, with its emphasis on anti-colonialism and identity politics that place Israel and Zionism on the “wrong side of history,” versus a traditional but aging and dwindling base of moderates friendly to Israel, the result will be a dilemma for American Jews and supporters of Israel.

They can continue to vote for representatives who will be ambivalent at best on Israel, out of party loyalty. They can try to win the argument and pull the left wing back into the fold so that future Democrats build on America’s still-strong relationship with Israel, or they can appeal to the party’s moderate majority to reject anti-Zionism and antisemitism outright. Lastly, they can decide if they still want to be part of a club that doesn’t want someone like them as a member.

E J Hare is a political consultant with over 15 years’ experience in New York City politics. He has managed electoral campaigns for City Council and State Assembly and provided consulting services on local and federal elections in several states. His work has appeared in City Journal, the New York Post, the American Mind and other publications.