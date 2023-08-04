I had never been to the UP, and I was excited to spend time up there. Until I heard the catch.
I’ve always considered myself an active, outdoorsy person. From skiing in the winter to hiking, biking and swimming in the warmer months, I love to spend as much time in the fresh air as possible. So, when my partner, Rich, suggested we spend our summer vacation in the Upper Peninsula, I jumped at the chance.
Even though I grew up in Michigan, I had never been to the UP, and I was excited to spend time up there. Until I heard the catch. We would be camping for four nights. Not staying in a romantic, rustic cabin. Nor a furnished RV. Not even glamping. But camping. In a tent. Sleeping on the ground. With bugs. Suddenly my excitement turned to apprehension.
Now, I know how to “rough it.” I spent my childhood summers at Camp Tamarack. I’m not afraid of a little dirt, and I’m not a germaphobe. But as much as I love the outdoors, I have always opted to sleep inside, preferably in close proximity to running water. That said, I was determined to be a good sport. I opened myself up to what would come.
Ultimately, I am so glad I did.
The UP is everything I dreamed it would be. It’s basically a playground the size of a state, and we took full advantage of it. We spent our days mountain biking, paddle boarding, hiking and exploring local breweries.
In the evenings, we cooked dinner and took long walks on the shores of Lake Superior, taking photos and skipping stones. It didn’t get dark until almost 11 p.m., and we stayed up late looking at the stars and sitting by the open fire listening to music, reading and talking about life. I even enjoyed sleeping in the tent. I found it’s peaceful listening to the sounds of nature while drifting off to sleep.
I share this experience because it reminded me of some important lessons about life and living it.
Just Say Yes
If I had given into my fears, I would have missed out on an amazing adventure. I say, say “yes.” As Shonda Rhimes says in her 2015 book Year of Yes, “Saying yes is courage. Saying yes is the sun. Saying yes is life.” So, step out of your comfort zone and try the things that scare you. Take a polar plunge (Lake Superior is freezing!). Ask your boss for a raise. Go on that date. You never know what you will be missing out on if you don’t. Says Rhimes, “Every ‘yes’ changes something in me. Every ‘yes’ is a bit more transformative. Every ‘yes’ sparks some new phase of revolution.”
Get Comfortable with Being Uncomfortable
Let’s be clear. This camping trip was not Survivor. There were bathrooms with running water 100 yards away. Rich is an experienced camper. He has all of the supplies, knows how to set up a tent and happens to be an exceptional chef, even over a camp stove. Even so, camping was a new and scary experience for me. Despite missing some of the comforts of a luxury (or even not-so-luxury) hotel, I soon found there was something liberating about not being able to shower for a few days, with being bitten by bugs and with my air mattress deflating in the middle of the night. Once I decided to embrace the discomfort and the uncertainty, I was able to enjoy the here and now, which was pretty spectacular.
Make ’em Laugh
The trip wasn’t all a cakewalk, to be sure. First, it was black fly season, and when we weren’t slathered in bug spray, we were getting eaten alive by bugs that left giant welts in their wake. Rides (and falls) on two pretty challenging mountain bike trails left me a bit battered and bruised. In hindsight, though, these were minor inconveniences, made innocuous by the fact that Rich and I can laugh through pretty much anything. A sense of humor in uncomfortable circumstances goes a long way. As Shirley MacLaine once said, “A person who knows how to laugh at himself will never cease to be amused.”
Contrary to my apprehension, not only did I make it through the week, but I also thoroughly enjoyed it. And I learned a little bit more about myself in the process. Would I do it again? Probably. Truth be told, though, I still think I’d rather sleep inside.
