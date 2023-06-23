This was Klinger’s 43rd season bowling in the league and his 26th year as league secretary.

League secretary Gary Klinger put together an amazingly detailed season recap for the 24-team Brotherhood-Eddie Jacobson B’nai B’rith bowling league. Among the facts gleaned from the recap:

There were 105 men who bowled at least 12 games. Those men bowled 6,504 games and knocked down 1,170,121 pins.

The league average was 179.90. A total of 78 bowlers increased their average from the previous season and only 15 went down. Mitch Cohen, Harold Grossbart and Jerry Wayne led the way, each improving his average by 25 pins. Cohen went from 172 to 197. Grossbart went from 189 to 214. Wayne went from 162 to 187. Last season, 21 league bowlers increased their average and 45 went down.

Teenage bowlers and bowlers in their 20’s each averaged 217.01, highest of the age groups. Here are the rest of the age groups and their averages: 30’s — 183.29; 40’s — 181.90; 50’s — 180.82; 60’s — 174.72; 70’s — 171.48; 80’s — 175.15; 90’s — 126.

Aaron Radner had the highest average in the league for the fifth straight year, a league record 233.92. Rounding out the top 10 in averages were Joey Schechter (219.37), Dave Shanbaum (218.33), Rick Woolman (214.96), Grossbart (214.91), Keith Kingston (214.00), Michael Rosen (213.64), Lyle Schaefer (212.75), Ben Shapiro (210.83) and Robert Greenfield (209.01).

Bob Breitman and Schaefer each bowled a 300 game. Radner had the league’s high series (802).

This was Klinger’s 43rd season bowling in the league and his 26th year as league secretary. Other members are of the league’s executive board are President Jeff Berlin, Vice President Ryan Columbus, Treasurer David Little and Dennis Horwitz, member at large. The league bowls on Monday nights at Country Lanes in Farmington Hills and will return there next season.