College scholarship recipients honored at B’nai B’rith Great Lakes Region Golf Classic.

The 41st annual Stephen B. Zorn Memorial Golf Classic put on by the B’nai B’rith Great Lakes Region included a special anniversary celebration this year.

It was the 10th year for a college scholarship program, also run by the Great Lakes Region, that began modestly in 2013 and has gained momentum through the years.

That year’s scholarship recipients are honored each year at the Golf Classic, which is the major annual fundraiser for the Great Lakes Region.

This year’s scholarship winners were 2023 North Farmington High School graduates Sara Goodman, Sam Melder and Raphael Weinstein, and 2023 Berkley High School graduate Iris Macaulay.

Rick Sherline came up with the idea for the scholarship program because he wanted to help students and their families with the high cost of college education.

He has been the scholarship program co-chair with David Lubin since Day 1. They’re running the program on their own these days. Through the years, they’ve gotten help from Stuart Novick, Sid Roth and Zorn.

“We started with $0 in the bank,” Sherline said. “Now we’ve had about 40 scholarship recipients over the 10 years and given out more than $120,000 in scholarship money.

“We gave out $2,500 scholarships each year to three or four high school graduates during the first nine years of the program. This year, in recognition of the 10th anniversary, we gave out $5,000 scholarships to four high school graduates.”

Some Golf Classic proceeds and a raffle held during the golf outing phhelp fund the scholarships. So do shows.

Two of the featured artists in the scholarship shows through the years were Ethan Bortnick, a young pianist who has performed on The Tonight Show, and Oz Pearlman, better known as Oz the Mentalist. He finished in the third place on America’s Got Talent in Season 10 in 2015.

A selection committee picks the scholarship winners. Sherline said he knows the committee chair, but not its members, who often are schoolteachers. Lubin and himself are not involved in the selection process.

“I’ve never read an application,” Sherline said.

Scholarship recipients don’t have to be Jewish, but they must have involvement with a Jewish organization or in the Jewish community.

Criteria for earning a scholarship includes mainly academic achievement, plus need, and community service or involvement.

All four of this year’s scholarship recipients attended the Golf Classic, held June 12 at Tam-O-Shanter Country Club in West Bloomfield.

Goodman said she’s friends with the other scholarships recipients. She was in BBYO (B’nai B’rith Youth Organization) with Melder, she went to Hillel Day School with Weinstein, and she was a JCC camper with Macaulay.

Her involvement with BBYO opened the door for her receiving a B’nai B’rith Great Lakes Region scholarship.

“I learned about the scholarship through a BBYO newsletter,” she said.

She was in the Emunah Chapter in BBYO for five years and served on her chapter and regional boards.

The Farmington Hills resident is headed to Grand Valley State University to study exercise science and start on a career path to be a physical therapist.

The B’nai B’rith Great Lakes Region scholarship means a lot to her, she said, because it comes from a Jewish organization.

“I’m looking forward to using the scholarship to further my education,” she said.

There were 26 teams of four golfers at this year’s Golf Classic.

The team of Mitchell Folbe, Howard Eisenstadt, Michael Fishman and Keith Sotiroff led the way with a 65. Dale Taub, Gary Klinger, Howard Meyers and Steve Lotzoff finished in second place with 66.

The B’nai B’rith Great Lakes Region includes Michigan, Fort Wayne, Indiana and Toledo, Ohio, with most of the activity in the Metro Detroit area.

Zorn, a longtime B’nai B’rith member, served as Great Lakes Region president for many years.

