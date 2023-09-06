Bradley Anstandig's Journey at the Maccabi Games

‘Oppressive’ weather can’t put a damper on West Bloomfield teen’s last-chance JCC Maccabi Games experience in Ft. Lauderdale.
Bradley Anstandig played baseball for Detroit at the 2019 JCC Maccabi Games hosted by the Motor City a couple weeks before his bar mitzvah.
He had a great time at the Maccabi Games and looked forward to perhaps participating again.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic struck, forcing the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 Maccabi Games. The Maccabi Games were revived in 2022 in San Diego, but with restrictions and mitigations in place to keep everyone safe from COVID.
The first “normal” Maccabi Games in four years were held this summer in Israel and Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
Anstandig didn’t want to miss his final opportunity to participate in the Maccabi Games before he aged out. He played baseball on a multi-delegation team last month in Ft. Lauderdale. His family went with him to Florida.
“Bradley was serious about playing in the Maccabi Games again,” said Alissa Anstandig, his mother. “The decision to go was all his. He didn’t know any kids in the Detroit delegation or on the baseball team, although he became friends in Ft. Lauderdale with some of the kids from the delegation.”
Bradley played on a U16 baseball team in Florida with players from the Detroit, Central New Jersey, Memphis, Carolina, Colorado and Ohio delegations.
His mother jokingly called him the “grandpa” of the team and perhaps the entire Maccabi Games in Ft. Lauderdale because he barely made the age cutoff.
In order to participate in Ft. Lauderdale Maccabi Games, athletes had to be no older than 16 as of July 29. Bradley, a senior at Walled Lake Central High School, turned 17 on Aug. 3.
Bradley stayed with a host family in Florida while his own family — his father Bryan, sister Emily, 12, a seventh-grader at Walnut Lake Middle School, and his mother — resided at a hotel.
Emily loved the Maccabi Games’ opening ceremonies, especially seeing all the delegations from around the world.
The Anstandig family and the family of Alex Scheinfeld, a Detroit athlete who played on the same baseball team as Bradley and had the same
host family, got some gifts for the host family: an all-things Michigan mug, a mitten-shaped wood cutting board and a restaurant gift card.
About 2,000 Jewish teens from 64 delegations participated in the Maccabi Games and Access events in Ft. Lauderdale, helping mark the Maccabi Games’ 41st year.
Twenty-one Jewish athletes with intellectual and development disabilities participated in the Access events.
The delegations came from the U.S, Canada and six other countries, including first-time Maccabi Games participants Argentina, South Africa and Ukraine and regular participants Israel, Great Britain and Mexico.
Detroit delegation head Karen Gordon had a three-word description for the week-long event in Ft. Lauderdale, which was hosted by the David Posnack JCC and included community service experiences through JCC Cares.
“Hot, hot, hot,” Gordon said. “Many afternoon outdoor sports events were canceled, postponed or rescheduled. Torrential rains didn’t help.”
Alissa Anstandig agreed with the schedule changes, which impacted her son’s baseball team. The team played just five games, winning one.
“The weather was oppressive. It wasn’t safe to play some days,” she said.
Fifteen Detroit athletes participated in the Maccabi Games in Ft. Lauderdale. Each stayed with a host family.
Each Detroit athlete in a team sport played on a team with representatives from other delegations. There were no Detroit coaches. Donna Sklar, Gordon’s sister-in-law, was a chaperone for the Detroit delegation.
The other Detroit athletes were Riley Agrest (16U 3x3 basketball); Kaden Cherkasky (14U baseball); Drew Edelstein (14U baseball); Eli Edelstein (14U baseball); Ari Ellis (16U 3x3 basketball); Ari Gottlieb (16U baseball); Hudson Rosner (16U 3x3 basketball); Noah Ryke (14U baseball); Brendan Sukenic (14U baseball); Ari Wolfe (14U 3x3 basketball); Alexandra Zelmanov (16U girls swimming); Megan Zelmanov (16U girls swimming); and Andrew Zusel (14U 3x3 basketball).
“Despite the weather, I’m sure all of our athletes had a great experience,” Gordon said.
Detroit will be a Maccabi Games host in 2024, along with Houston. The traditional passing of the torch to representatives from Detroit and Houston took place at the closing ceremony and celebratory dinner in Ft. Lauderdale.
Detroit will host athletes ages 12-16 from July 28 through Aug. 2, 2024. Houston will host athletes ages 12-16 and Access athletes ages 12-22 from Aug. 4-9, 2024.
Bradley Anstandig wants to be a volunteer at the 2024 Maccabi Games in Detroit. His family, which lives in West Bloomfield, was a host family for two U16 baseball players from New York in 2019 and is thinking of hosting again next year.
Send sports news to stevestein502004@yahoo.com.
