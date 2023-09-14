Royal Oak business owner wins fantasy football advice from ESPN NFL expert Adam Schefter.
Jason Brown got some advice from an expert before his fantasy football league draft.
That expert was none other than Adam Schefter, ESPN’s senior NFL insider.
The connection between the two men was made at the 32nd annual Hank Greenberg Memorial Golf, Tennis and Pickleball Invitational, held in June at Franklin Hills Country Club in Farmington Hills.
Schefter, a 1989 University of Michigan graduate, was at the invitational to receive the Dick Schaap Memorial Award for Media Excellence.
The invitational is a fundraiser for the Lawrence & Idell Weisberg Cancer Treatment Center at the Karmanos Cancer Institute. Schefter donated a Zoom call with fantasy football team owners as a live auction item.
Brown, the founder and owner of PublicCity PR in Royal Oak, was the winning bidder for the Zoom call at $750.
“I would bid on that again. The call was great, and the money went to a very good cause,” said Brown, a board member of the Michigan Jewish Sports Foundation, which presents the Greenberg Invitational.
Brown and four friends from his fantasy football league participated in a 45-minute Zoom call with Schefter on Aug. 3.
“Adam was in his home office for the call,” Brown said. “He was very gracious and very helpful. He answered all of our questions. And he wasn’t on his phone once.”
Brown’s last comment was a reference to Schefter’s well-earned reputation for being on the phone with NFL sources 24-7.
He normally has two phones nearby while he works, and he sometimes breaks stories on-air while talking on the phone.
“We asked Adam during our call about players we should and should not consider drafting, and we talked a lot about the Lions,” Brown said.
That also was Schefter’s recollection about his conversation with Brown and his friends.
“They asked a lot of questions about the Lions,” Schefter said. “I told them I’m optimistic about the Lions, but now is the time for them to live up to expectations.”
Brown had a question for Schefter specific to his fantasy football team.
In Brown’s league, team owners can keep one player from the previous year’s team.
At the time of the Zoom call with Schefter, Brown was trying to decide between keeping Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott or Lions running back David Montgomery.
“I advised him to keep Prescott,” Schefter said. “That was no slam against Montgomery, who I think will have a good season for the Lions. I just thought Prescott was the better choice as a keeper.”
Brown kept Prescott. He said Schefter’s advice solidified his decision.
This wasn’t the first time Schefter, who has been with ESPN since 2009, has done a Zoom call to impart fantasy football advice.
“I’m often asked to donate time or money to help a charity,” he said. “During the pandemic, I came up with the idea to do fantasy football Zoom calls. They’ve worked out well. I can share my NFL knowledge, hopefully help someone become a fantasy football champion and benefit a charity.
“I do a dozen or so fantasy football calls each summer, starting at the end of July. I’m done with the calls by Aug. 15.”
Besides receiving the Dick Schaap Memorial Award from fellow ESPN journalist Jeremy Schaap, Dick Schaap’s son, at the Greenberg Invitational, Schefter participated in a sports panel with seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens and Jeremy Schaap, an 11-time Emmy Awards winner.
Detroit radio and television personality Mike Stone was the sports panel moderator.
Clemens was presented the Hank Greenberg Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award at the Greenberg Invitational by Steve Greenberg, Hank Greenberg’s son.
Brown has been in the same fantasy football league with business associates and friends since the early 1990s. The league is unofficially known as FFL Detroit.
There are 20 teams in the league. Most of the team owners have been the same through the years.
Brown’s team name is the Bloody Gloves.
“That’s a reference to the OJ (Simpson) trial, which was big news back when we started the league. I’ve kept the name, even though a lot of people today probably don’t understand it,” he said.
Brown’s only league championship came in 2001. But he’s been in the championship round about a half-dozen times.
The league draft is normally held on the Wednesday before the Thursday opening night NFL game. What happens if draft Wednesday falls on Rosh Hashanah?
“If that happens, the date of the draft is changed,” Brown said. “There are three Jewish guys in the league including myself, so everyone makes accommodations.”
Send sports news to stevestein502004@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.