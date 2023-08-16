Jim Berk's Achievements at 2023 National Senior Games

Former sportscaster Jim Berk continues to make waves at the National Senior Games.
Jim Berk kept an impressive streak going at the 2023 National Senior Games.
The 68-year-old former sportscaster-turned-personal trainer-exercise coach-competitive swimmer has now swum in 12 events in five National Senior Games and finished in the top 10 in all of them.
The West Bloomfield resident has won one medal and nine ribbons (for a third- through eighth-place finish) in the 12 events after qualifying for the events at the Michigan Senior Olympics.
Berk’s latest accomplishments took place July 14-16 in Pittsburgh at the 2023 National Senior Games. He entered three events and won three ribbons.
He was eighth in the 50-yard breaststroke in :38.15, eighth in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:26.26, and fifth in the 200-yard breaststroke in 3:10.93.
“I’m gratified,” he said. “There was a tough field there.”
At 5-foot-4, Berk was the shortest of the breaststroke competitors in Pittsburgh, he said. Most of his rivals were several inches taller.
“So they had an advantage over me right off the starting blocks,” he said. “That’s why I think I did better in the 200. I had more time to catch and pass them.”
While in Pittsburgh, Berk and the other National Senior Games competitors caught a Pittsburgh Pirates game at PNC Park after marching by state before the game in a procession on the perimeter of the outfield.
“We all got a free ticket to the game,” he said. “It was a fun night.”
Berk returned to PNC Park for another Pirates game after the National Senior Games and ran into Joe Black, a Pirates radio and TV play-by-play announcer from Roseville.
“Joe said he remembered me from my sportscaster days in Detroit, so that was nice,” Berk said.
This was the second straight National Senior Games that Berk won three ribbons. Last year in Ft. Lauderdale, he took fourth in the 50 breaststroke, fifth in the 100 breaststroke and sixth in the 200 breaststroke.
He won one ribbon in 2019 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, placing fourth in the 200 breaststroke, and one ribbon in 2017 in Birmingham, Alabama, placing eighth in the 200 breaststroke.
He won his lone National Senior Games medal in Minneapolis in 2015, a silver in the 100 breaststroke. He also won a ribbon there for a sixth-place finish in the 50 breaststroke.
Normally held every two years, the National Senior Games got off schedule when the 2021 Games were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Berk said everything went off without a hitch in Pittsburgh. That wasn’t the case last year in Ft. Lauderdale, where transportation and pool issues (no swimming was allowed for one day because of toxic levels of chlorine in the water) impacted the National Senior Games, as did daily thunderstorms.
Berk attends Temple Israel and Adat Shalom Synagogue.
Send sports news to stevestein502004@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.