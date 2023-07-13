Birmingham Groves All-State boys soccer player Mori Miller, son of a rabbi, heads West to play college soccer.

Mori Miller is going back to where it all started.

The two-time All-State midfielder on the Birmingham Groves High School boys soccer team will continue his soccer career on the collegiate level this fall at Pomona-Pitzer in California, a Division III team that’s a co-op with Pomona and Pitzer colleges.

Miller, 18, was born in Santa Monica, California, and lived there for two years before his family moved first to Houston and then to Birmingham in 2014.

He’s the son of Mark Miller, senior rabbi at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Township since 2014.

Mori Miller was recruited by Division III and NAIA colleges. Going out of state for college was important to him.

“I wanted to go someplace new and explore the area,” he said.

His parents supported his decision.

They both went to out-of-state colleges. His father grew up in Denver and went to Northwestern, and his mother, Rachel Ann, a part-time accountant, grew up in California and went to Washington State.

Soccer is in Mori Miller’s blood.

His mother signed to play Division I soccer at Washington State, but her soccer career ended when she hurt her knee before her freshman season.

Cam Gale, Miller’s first cousin (He’s Mark Miller’s sister’s son), was named Mr. Soccer in Colorado a few years ago when he was in high school.

Gale didn’t play soccer in college, opting to focus on his studies, “but he helped me through the recruiting process,” Mori Miller said.

Miller’s brother Abe, 17, who will be a senior at Birmingham Seaholm High School this fall, also is a good athlete.

He plays football and boys basketball for the Maples, and will be a co-captain on the Seaholm basketball team next season.

Mori Miller had 12 goals and nine assists while serving as a co-captain for the Groves boys soccer team last fall.

He had even more impressive statistics while playing at the same time for the Groves football team, which make a surprising run to the regional round of the Division 2 state playoffs.

Miller was the football team’s placekicker. He was 31-for-33 on extra points and made his lone field goal attempt. Nine of his kickoffs went into the end zone for touchbacks.

That’s not bad for someone who had never been a place-kicker until his junior year at Groves.

“I worked a lot with the football team’s kicking coach,” Miller said. “Doing the two sports in the same season made for some long days, but I enjoyed it. On most days, I went to soccer practice, changed in the locker room after practice, and went to football practice.”

Besides placekicking, Miller got into the action on the gridiron a couple times. The 5-foot-9, 155-pounder assisted on a few tackles on kickoffs and got tackled himself when a snap rolled to him on an extra point.

The biggest adjustment Miller had to make between the two sports was getting used to the pace of the game for a football kicker.

“In soccer, I’m on the field all the time, locked in and focused,” he said. “In football, I was standing around a lot, waiting to get into the game.”

Miller played a third sport at Groves. He was on the boys golf team as a junior and senior.

Miller first found out about the Pomona-Pitzer men’s soccer team from his mother, who grew up in Redondo Beach.

After a family visit to the campuses in California, Miller sent an email to Mike Ditta, then the associate coach and now the interim coach of the Pomona-Pitzer men’s soccer team.

“College soccer coaches get a lot of emails,” Ditta said. “I was impressed with Mori’s email and decided to give him a call.”

That call began a string of emails and calls between Ditta and Miller, and a Zoom call with the coach and Miller’s parents last summer.

Ditta did more recruiting work.

“I got some game video of Mori and talked to his soccer coaches (Groves coach Paul Thomas and United FC Michigan club coach Greg Perkins),” Ditta said. “I asked lots of questions and got the answers I was looking for, which was important because I wasn’t coming to Michigan to see him play.

“I learned Mori is a phenomenal, multi-sport athlete. He’s an attacking player, which fits the profile of what we were looking for in our 2023 recruiting class. And he’s a fine young man.”

Miller made his decision to go to Pomona-Pitzer in October.

Ditta said he has a good nucleus of returnees to his 2023 team, but he wants his incoming freshman to be contributors, too.

“They don’t have to be starters, but I want them to push our starters,” he said. “If that happens, they can earn some playing time and fill a role for us.”

Miller will be attending Pitzer College for his classes. He plans to study political science and perhaps go to law school from there.

The Pomona-Pitzer men’s soccer team is a program on the rise. It went 7-7-1 overall and 6-4 in the tough Southern California Intercollege Conference last year. The Sagehens advanced to the semifinals in the conference tournament.

Sagehens? Yep, that’s the nickname of the 21 Pomona-Pitzer sports teams. Their mascot is Cecil the Sagehen.

The Sage Grouse is a large ground-dwelling bird that can grow to 30 inches in length and two feet in height. It feeds mainly on insects and sagebrush, which is how it got its name.

“I know. Our mascot is a bird. But Cecil can be mean,” Ditta said.

Pomona-Pitzer’s primary sports rival is Claremont-Mudd-Scripts, the co-op teams of the other three colleges in the Claremont College consortium. All five schools are located in Claremont, a city located 30 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

