Max Sasson's Journey to the NHL

Former Western Michigan University hockey star Max Sasson signs with the NHL’s Vancouver Canucks.
Max Sasson is one step away from living his dream of playing in the NHL.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound center from Birmingham was signed by the NHL’s Vancouver Canucks to a two-year, entry-level contract in May, and he reported to the Abbotsford Canucks for Abbotsford’s playoff push.
Abbotsford is the Canucks’ affiliate in the American Hockey League, the top minor league for NHL teams.
Sasson, 22, signed with Vancouver as a free agent after two stellar seasons playing for Western Michigan University.
“After seeing what I was able to do at the collegiate level, I decided it was time for me to move on to the next step in my career: professional hockey,” he said. “I’d had good conversations with Vancouver, so I felt comfortable signing with them.”
The Canucks are happy to have Sasson on board.
“Max has shown continual improvement in his game in the last few seasons. We look forward to watching him develop at the professional level with our staffs in Vancouver and Abbotsford,” said Vancouver general manger Patrik Allvin.
Sasson played in seven regular-season and six playoff games for Abbotsford in a short stint last spring, and he had three goals and one assist.
Intensity of the professional game didn’t surprise him.
“Of course, every higher level you play is tougher,” he said. “Players are a lot smarter, tougher and stronger at this level. Every inch of the ice is contested.”
Sasson scored 15 goals (four game-winners) and had 27 assists for 42 points in 38 games last year in his sophomore season at Western Michigan, tying for 15th in the nation in points.
He was named the Broncos’ Rookie of the Year as a freshman after scoring nine goals and dishing out 13 assists for 22 points in 37 games.
Outside of hockey, he was named twice to the National Collegiate Hockey Conference Academic All-Conference Team while he was at Western Michigan.
Western Michigan assistant coach JJ Crew said Sasson is more than ready to move on to the next level.
“I won’t lie. We’d love to have Max back next year to hone his craft, but I’m confident he’ll succeed in the pros,” Crew said. “He has a high hockey IQ. He can score, he can assist, and he’s strong in the faceoff circle.
“He moved up from our fourth line to earning a spot among our top six forwards when he was a freshman. That was impressive.”
Crew praised Sasson’s attitude and character and called him a “team first” guy.
“Max was part of our leadership group last season. He was always pushing guys to elevate their game,” he said.
Western Michigan placed second last year in the NCHC, its best finish since joining the conference in 2013, and made its second straight NCAA tournament appearance.
Sasson played three seasons of junior hockey with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and Waterloo Blackhawks in the United States Hockey League before moving on to Western Michigan.
He had 39 goals and 52 assists for 91 points in 156 career regular-season games in the USHL and two goals and three assists in six playoff games with Cedar Rapids in the 2018-19 season.
Why did he go into junior hockey and not directly to college hockey?
“I wasn’t good enough as an 18-year-old to play college hockey,” he said. “Few 18-year-olds are.”
A 2018 Birmingham Seaholm High School graduate, Sasson celebrated his bar mitzvah at Temple Beth El.
He’s the son of Alan and Ellen Sasson, and he has an older brother Joe, 24, a former Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood High School hockey player who’s now a computer software engineer.
