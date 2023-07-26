Robert Walker replaces Rick Dorn, who ‘had an incredible time’ during his nine years at the high school.

Frankel Jewish Academy has a new athletic director. But he isn’t new to one of the area’s only Jewish high schools.

Robert Walker has replaced Rick Dorn, who was Frankel’s AD for nine years. Dorn is the new AD at Dearborn Fordson High School.

Walker started his new job this month after Joe Bernstein, a Frankel coach, served as a fill-in AD from May 19 to July 12.

This is Walker’s second stint at Frankel. He was the director of student services, a social studies teacher, and the boys and girls tennis coach for three seasons from 2009-12.

“I’ve had some of the best moments in my career teaching, coaching and doing administrative work at Frankel, so I’m excited to be back,” he said.

“I wrote my doctoral dissertation about coaching in high school. Now I’ll have a chance to put that experience to good use.”

The title of Walker’s dissertation was “Lived Experiences of Female High School Tennis Coaches Who Coach Male Players: A Descriptive, Phenomenological Study.”

Walker said he can also draw on his experience as a de facto part-time athletic director at the small schools where he’s worked.

Creating Frankel’s sports schedules around Shabbat and Jewish holidays won’t be a new experience for Walker because of his stint as the Frankel boys and girls tennis coach.

“I’m used to it,” he said. “I remember hoping tennis matches ended by 6 o’clock on a Friday. One went right down to the wire: 5:56 p.m.”

Walker said he found out about the open Frankel AD job while doing a job search. He was relocating to the Detroit area and looking for a job in athletics, and he came across the job posting on the Indeed job search website.

That was in early May. By the middle of the month, the 42-year-old Rochester resident was hired by Frankel.

A perfect storm of opportunities provided by the Fordson job opened the door for Dorn to leave Frankel.

He’ll now have a much shorter job commute. Fordson is 20 minutes from Dorn’s home in Woodhaven. His job commute to Oakland County the last 17 years took him more than an hour.

Dorn was the athletic director at Waterford Mott High School for two years and the Waterford School District for six years before coming to Frankel, which is based at the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit in West Bloomfield.

The Fordson job also is an opportunity for Dorn to return to a public school with his retirement and state pension not too many years away.

“I never would have left Frankel unless an opportunity like this came up,” he said. “I had an incredible time at Frankel. I built fantastic relationships with students, faculty and staff that I will have forever. It was a now-or-never decision to leave.”

Dorn said he’s happy that Frankel athletes achieved a level of success they had never reached during his tenure as AD, but he’s most proud of the strong relationship he built for Frankel with the Michigan High School Athletic Association.

The MHSAA routinely makes state competition accommodations for Frankel athletes because of scheduling conflicts with Shabbat and Jewish holidays, “which provides great experiences for our athletes,” Dorn said.

Walker was the superintendent and head of school of the middle school at the Greenspire School in Traverse City since 2020 before coming to Frankel.

He previously was head of the middle school at Sycamore School in Indianapolis in 2019-20, principal and director of the Herberger Young Scholars Academy of Arizona State University from 2012-19, and an elementary and middle school teacher at Japhet School in Clawson from 2007-09 prior to his first stint at Frankel.

He also has college teaching experience at Grand Canyon University and Arizona State and was an accreditation team member for the Michigan Non-Public Schools Accrediting Association for Akiva Hebrew Day School (now Farber Hebrew Day School) in 2009.

His tennis experience includes being an associate summer tennis professional at Oakland Hills Country Club in 1999, director and tennis professional at the Birmingham Racquet Club from 1997-2007, and head tennis professional at Berkley Tennis from 2007-12.

Walker also has a lengthy academic background. The 1999 Birmingham Seaholm grad has earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Oakland University in 2003; masters’ degrees from Marygrove College and Arizona State in 2005 and 2013 in special education cognate and curriculum and instruction, respectively; an education specialist degree in general administration and supervision from Wayne State University in 2011; and a doctorate in education from Grand Canyon in organizational leadership with an emphasis on K-12 leadership.

