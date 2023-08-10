Highlights of the 28th season of the Inter-Congregational Men’s Club Summer Softball League.
The 28th season of the Inter-Congregational Men’s Club Summer Softball League is headed into the home stretch.
In addition to crowning playoff champions in the Greenberg and Koufax divisions later this month, that means the weekly league also has handed out its coveted awards, each named for a popular player who has passed away.
Managers were asked for a nomination from their team for the Jeff Fox Sportsmanship Award, and the winners were selected by league directors Michael Betman and Mitch Kline.
Betman and Kline picked Adam Eisenberg from Temple Israel No. 1 in the Greenberg Division, and Brook Morris from Congregation Shir Tikvah in the Koufax Division.
The Fox Award has been presented since 2012. It honors a Temple Shir Shalom player who died in 2011.
Winners of the Michael Yendick Pure Heart Award are selected by the league’s umpires, also for their sportsmanship.
The umpires picked Dan Krauss from Temple Shir Shalom No. 2 in the Greenberg Division and David Feld from Temple Israel No. 3 in the Koufax Division.
Presented originally in the B’nai B’rith Softball League starting in 2001, the Pure Heart Award moved to the Inter-Congregational League in 2017 after the B’nai B’rith League folded and several B’nai B’rith players joined the Inter-Congregational League.
The Steve LeVine Award was added to the list of Inter-Congregational League awards last year, honoring a league player who participated in several sports despite losing his dominant arm to cancer when he was 14. He died in 2021 at age 58.
Last year’s LeVine Award winners were longtime Inter-Congregational League players Bob Tarnow from Temple Shir Shalom No. 1 and Jerry Beigler from Temple Beth El No. 1.
The award’s name and criteria were changed this year to the Steve LeVine Step Up to the Plate Award for contributions to helping the league function, Betman said, and the winners were head umpire Rob Landaw and Elon Friedman from Temple Israel No. 3.
While the award will continue to be named for LeVine, Betman said, the criteria could change each year.
Landaw said he was “totally shocked” when he was presented the award.
“A couple other umps knew about it, but they didn’t tell me,” he said. “It’s humbling to be honored by this league. This is my favorite league to umpire, and I really appreciate that the umpires are included in picking award winners.”
Landaw said seven umpires, including himself, handle most of the league’s games.
“We’ve pretty much had the same crew for a while,” he said. “I’m grateful for that consistency at a time when the number of sports officials is dwindling. The players in the league know the umpires, and the umpires know the players.”
Landaw remembers umpiring LeVine’s games in a West Bloomfield Parks men’s softball league.
“Steve was a nice guy who never let his handicap affect him,” Landaw said.
This isn’t the first time Landaw has been honored for his umpiring.
He received a Pillars of Excellence award from the Michigan Jewish Sports Foundation at the foundation’s annual Michigan Jewish Sports Hall of Fame induction dinner in 2016 and, in 2018, USA Softball of Metro Detroit honored him for his 40 years of service.
He’ll be honored by the organization for his 45 years of service later this year.
Friedman certainly has gone beyond the call of duty for the Inter-Congregational League.
Besides being a player and manager for Temple Israel No. 3, he gathers the scores of games each week and updates the division standings on the league’s website, and before the season, he makes sure each player has signed a waiver.
He also oversees the league’s archival material on the website.
“I appreciate the award, but I didn’t need it. It’s a pleasure to help out the league,” Friedman said. “I get much more out of the league than what I put in. Everyone in the league gets a chance to be a kid again, playing ball during the summer.”
The league’s double-elimination playoffs began earlier this month after the completion of the regular-season schedule July 30.
The regular-season division winners were Temple Israel No. 6 in the Greenberg Division and Congregation Shir Tikvah in the Koufax Division.
Temple Israel No. 6 went 15-5 in the regular season. It was followed by Temple Israel No. 2 at 14-6, Temple Beth El No. 1 at 9-10-1, Temple Shir Shalom No. 2 at 9-11, Temple Israel No. 1 at 8-11-1 and Temple Israel No. 3 at 7-13 in the Greenberg Division standings.
Shir Tikvah also went 15-5. It was followed by Temple Israel No. 3 at 13-7, Congregation Shaarey Zedek at 12-8, Temple Shir Shalom No. 3 at 10-9-1, Adat Shalom Synagogue No. 1 at 9-11, Congregation Beth Ahm at 4-16 and Temple Beth El No. 2 at 3-16-1 in the Koufax Division standings.
The league plays its weekly games at Drake and Keith sports parks in West Bloomfield.
Send sports news to stevestein502004@yahoo.com.
