There’s No Raining on the Greenberg Invitational Parade

Rain was predicted for the day of the 32nd annual Hank Greenberg Memorial Golf, Tennis and Pickleball Invitational. It didn’t happen.

What did happen was 126 golfers, and 16 tennis and pickleball players competed June 12 at Franklin Hills Country Club in Farmington Hills. They were joined by 70 additional people for dinner and the always popular sports panel, moderated once again by radio and television personality Mike Stone.

Seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter and ESPN’s Jeremy Schaap, an 11-time Emmy Awards winner, made up the sports panel.

Clemens was presented the Hank Greenberg Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award by Steve Greenberg, Hank Greenberg’s son, and Schefter was the recipient of the Dick Schaap Memorial Award for Media Excellence, presented by Jeremy Schapp, Dick Schaap’s son.

The late 44th District Court Judge Jamie Wittenberg was the recipient of the Barry Bremen Memorial Inspiration Award. Wittenberg died Nov. 20, 2022, at age 48 at his Berkley home after a three-year battle with gioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Wittenberg’s family attended the invitational. His award was accepted by his wife Staci.

The invitational is a fundraiser for the Lawrence & Idell Weisberg Cancer Treatment Center at the Karmanos Cancer Institute.

Oh, Brother! Sibling Team Wins First-Half Title in B’nai B’rith Golf League

This is the 11th season for the weekly B’nai B’rith golf league.

It’s the first season that the team championship will be decided in a showdown match between the winners of the first and second halves, a new setup.

If one of the league’s 12 two-man teams (one team has a three-man rotation) wins both halves, that team will be the league champion. It will play a match Aug. 10, but it won’t be for the championship.

All the Aug. 10 matches will be determined by the standings of the two halves, similar to a position night in a bowling league. Matches Aug. 17, the final day of the 17-week season that began April 20, will be for fun.

“We’re trying something new this season, changing things up,” said league organizer Gary Klinger.

The first half of the league season was won by the brother combination of Adam and Ryan Vieder. They scored 100 points in the league’s point system, which is based on holes and matches won and tied.

Mitch Lefton and Stu Zorn were second with 93 points, followed by David Swimmer and Jody Mendelson with 88 points, Jeff Novick and Marc Rustin with 83 points, Steve Kay and Bert Green with 80 points, and Larry Shapiro/Bob Shapiro/Chuck Houmaian with 79 points.

The league’s individual champion will continue to be determined by season-long performance.

Ryan Vieder was in front in the individual standings at the end of the first half with 49 points. Zorn was second with 47 1/2 points, Ruskin was third with 44 1/2 points, Novick was fourth with 44 points, and Swimmer and Kay each had 43 points and tied for fifth place.

This is the 10th season that the Thursday league has played its matches at the Links of Novi.