quick hits | August 2023

Salita Promotions Has an ESPY Award Winner in its Stable
Claressa Shields won the 2023 ESPY Award for the Best Boxer. The Flint native was the first female boxer to ever win the award, which has been presented since 1993.
Shields’ promoter is Orthodox Jew Dmitriy Salita, a former professional boxer whose Salita Promotions company, founded in 2010, is based in Southfield.
“This is an incredible honor for a generational great,” Salita said about Shields’ award.
Shields became the undisputed middleweight world champion in 2022 with a victory over Savannah Marshall, and she successfully defended her titles in June with a unanimous decision over Maricela Cornejo at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
She Made the Most Out of an ‘Opportunity of a Lifetime’
Sasha Hartje resumed her hockey career as a graduate student at Long Island University after playing tennis for four years at Emory University in Atlanta.
It turned out to be a great decision on and off the ice for the defenseman from Bloomfield Hills. She played in 40 games for Long Island over the last two seasons, helping the Sharks win the New England Women’s Hockey Alliance championship last year, and she earned a masters degree in business administration.
She had a perfect 4.0 grade-point average for the 2022-23 school year and was named one of NEWHA’s Student-Athletes of the Year. She also was named to the NEWHA All-Academic Team for having at least a 3.0 GPA each semester during the school year.
“Although I loved my time as a (Division III) collegiate tennis player at Emory, LIU gave me the opportunity of a lifetime to play Division I college hockey,” Hartje said. “I couldn’t be more grateful.”
Elle Hartje, Sasha’s sister, was named captain of the 2023-24 Yale University women’s hockey team in May. An All-American and the Ivy League Player of the Year last season, the senior forward competed this month in the 2023 USA Hockey Women’s National Festival in Lake Placid, N.Y.
Sasha Hartje was named a Jewish News High School Athlete of the Year in 2017. Elle Hartje received the same honor in 2019.
Avery Gach: No. 2 Prep Football Player in the State
Avery Gach’s stock in the world of college football recruiting continues to rise.
The Birmingham Groves High School junior was recently ranked the No. 2 high school football player in the state, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. He’s the No. 12-ranked offensive lineman and No. 124 overall prospect in 247Sports’ nation-wide rankings for his class.
Earlier, Gach earned a five-star ranking from recruiting guru Tom Lemming. Five stars is at the top of Lemming’s recruiting scale.
A 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive lineman, Gach has received offers from more than 30 colleges, including Michigan and Michigan State. He’s the most heavily recruited Jewish high school football player in
the state in recent memory.
Four Teams Perfect in Softball Playoffs
Four teams were undefeated after the first day of the two-day Inter-Congregational Men’s Club Summer Softball League double-elimination playoffs.
Temple Beth El No. 1 and Temple Shir Shalom No. 2 were both 2-0 in the Greenberg Division playoffs and Congregation Shaarey Zedek was 2-0 and Congregation Shir Tikvah was 1-0 in the Koufax Division playoffs following games played Aug. 6.
Temple Israel No. 6 was the regular-season champion in the six-team Greenberg Division. It was 0-1 in the playoffs after the first day. Shir Tikvah was the regular-season champion of the seven-team Koufax Division.
The league plays on Sundays at Drake and Keith sports parks in West Bloomfield.
Ryan Turell Profiled in Documentary
Ryan Turell, an Orthodox Jew who spent last season, his first as a professional basketball player, with the Motor City Cruise of the G League, was one of five league players who were profiled in an Amazon Prime Video documentary.
Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey aired Aug. 8.
The documentary also includes interviews with former G League players who made it to the NBA. Fifty-five percent of players on NBA rosters in the 2022-23 season played in the G League, the NBA’s minor league.
If Turell earns a spot on an NBA roster, he would be the first Orthodox Jew to do so. The 6-foot-7, 190-pound forward wears a kippah on the basketball court and has said he’ll continue to do so in the NBA.
Turell, 24, was selected by the Cruise in the first round of the 2022 G League draft. He was the 27th overall pick of the draft. He averaged 27.1 points per game in his senior year at Yeshiva University in New York City, tops among men’s collegiate basketball players.
They’ll Tee It Up for the Title
It looks like there will be a showdown for the B’nai B’rith Golf League team championship Aug. 24 at the Links of Novi.
Brothers Adam and Ryan Vieder, who topped the team standings in the first half of the season, are most likely not going to repeat in the second half. So they will need to face the second-half winners in a title match.
In the team standings through July 28, Mitch Lefton and Stu Zorn led the way with 63 points, one more than second-place Gary Klinger and Dale Taub, two more than third-place Jody Mendelson and David Swimmer and three more than fourth-place Lyle Schaefer and Ryan Stone. The Vieders had 35 points and were in last place among the 12 two-man teams.
Zorn was well in front in the race for the league’s individual championship, which is a season-long competition, on July 28. He had 79.5 points, eight more than Klinger, who was in second place.
This is the weekly league’s 11th year, and the first time the team competition was split into two halves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.