Frankel Baseball Team was Unbeaten in the Classroom

The Frankel Jewish Academy baseball team didn’t compete in the state playoffs this season because of a perfect storm of scheduling issues that included the high school’s annual class trips.

But the Jaguars were one of the top teams in the state in another competition. They were named one of the top five teams academically in Division 4 by the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Joining Frankel on the elite list were Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic, Muskegan Catholic Central, Portland St. Patrick and Reading.

The MHSBCA’s academic rankings are based on the winter semester grades for a team’s sophomores, juniors and seniors. The Jaguars’ team GPA in the semester was 3.74, with five players at a perfect 4.0 and everyone over the 3.0 mark.

Most of the 11 Frankel players who were eligible to be counted in the rankings took multiple Advanced Placement classes.

Frankel coach Joe Bernstein applauded his team’s accomplishment.

“Remember, we have a dual curriculum at our school (religious and standard classes),” he said.

“Playing time on our team is based not just on performance on the field, but also performance in the classroom and behavior at school, home and in the community. Performance on the field is not necessarily at the top of the list.

“Because of our depth this season (16 players were on the team), we were able to hold to those standards.”

The third item on the list carries a particular significance for Frankel baseball players.

“When we go on the road, we represent not only FJA, but the Jewish community,” Bernstein said. “At some places, we’re the only contact they have with the Jewish community. We always respect our opponent but give 110% on the field.”

Frankel was 9-4 on the field this season, including 4-0 in the Catholic League. The Jaguars won their second straight Catholic League division championship after a 16-year division title drought.

One other Frankel sports team — the girls tennis team — earned statewide academic honors this past school year.

Bernstein filled in as Frankel’s athletic director from May 19 through July 10, following the resignation of Rick Dorn, who is now the AD at Dearborn Fordson, Robert Walker, a Frankel coach, is Dorn’s replacement.

Temple Israel, Shir Tikvah Lead the Way in Men’s Club Softball League

With the playoffs looming next month, teams in the weekly Inter-Congregational Men’s Club Summer Softball League are battling for position in their division.

Through games played July 9 in the league’s 28th season, Temple Israel No. 2 and Temple Israel No. 6 were neck-in-neck at the top of the six-team Greenberg Division. Temple Israel No. 2 was in first place at 11-3 and Temple Israel No. 6 was in second place at 11-4.

They were followed by Temple Shir Shalom No. 2 at 8-7, Temple Beth El No. 1 at 6-7-1, Temple Israel No. 1 at 6-8-1 and Temple Israel No. 5 at 4-11.

Congregation Shir Tikvah was atop the seven-team Koufax Division at 10-4. Temple Shir Shalom No. 3 was in second place at 8-5-1, just in front of Congregation Shaarey Zedek at 9-6.

Temple Israel No. 3 at 8-6, Adat Shalom Synagogue No. 1 at 6-8, Congregation Beth Ahm at 3-12 and Temple Beth El No. 2 at 2-11-1 rounded out the Koufax standings.

Winners of the league’s Jeff Fox Sportsmanship, Michael Yendick “Pure Heart” and Steve LeVine awards will be announced at the end of July.

That will be followed by the double-elimination playoffs, scheduled to start Aug. 6 and run through Aug. 20.

Last year’s playoff champions were Temple Beth El No. 1 in the Greenberg Division, Temple Israel No. 1 in the Koufax Division, and Congregation Beth Ahm in the former Rosen Division.

League games are played on Sundays at Drake and Keith sports parks in West Bloomfield.