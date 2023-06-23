Rycus is bowling on a team in a summer league at City Limits, site of a former local B’nai B’rith bowling league.

Ron Rycus continues to pile up bowling accomplishments.

Just weeks after the 77-year-old East Lansing resident bowled a perfect 300 game in a UAW league at the Spare Time Entertainment Center in Lansing, his team won the championship of the 14-team league, and he won a grueling tournament.

“I’m the only Jewish guy and darn close to the oldest guy in the (UAW) league,” Rycus said. “It’s a good league. There are lots of very good bowlers.”

After bowling as a substitute and then fulltime in the league last year, Rycus was fulltime all season this year. His teammates on the 13th Frame team were Larry Grissom, Aaron Barnes, Aaron Meeker and Denny Tepedo. Bob Stephenson, the pro at City Limits East Lansing Sports Grill & Bowling Center, was the sponsor. Rycus bowled his perfect game Feb. 20 at City Limits.

Rycus bowled in a Super Senior Mini-Match tournament April 21 at Charlanes in Charlotte, about 15 minutes south of Lansing. The tournament was for bowlers ages 65 and older.

“The tournament went from noon to about 4:30 p.m. with no break. It was a war of attrition. You had to stay intense and focused. I was so tired afterwards,” Rycus said. “I was excited to beat my contemporaries.”

There were 29 bowlers in the field, which was reduced to 14 after they bowled four games. The 14 bowlers competed in match play to determine the champion.

After bowling 156-176-220-265 to advance to match play, Rycus won 245-163 in the quarterfinals, 225-197 in the semifinals and 210-187 in the championship match.

Rycus is bowling on a team in a summer league at City Limits, site of a former local B’nai B’rith bowling league. He bowled the first two of his three career 300 games at City Limits in 2010 and 2017 in the league. Rycus bowled in the B’nai B’rith league for many years. His teammates this summer are a 22-year-old woman and 22- and 24-year-old men.

“I love bowling with young people. I’m flattered they asked me to join their team again,” he said.