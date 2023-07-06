Meet 9-year-old Eli Cogan, who conquered ‘America’s scariest ski slope.’

Sol and Eli Cogan are big mountain skiers.

They embrace extreme skiing on off-piste terrain, meaning terrain that has not been prepared for skiing.

“Typically, that means starting at the top of a mountain, and enduring slopes with more than a 45-degree pitch that include cliffs, crevasses and other natural conditions that most people would find treacherous,” Sol said.

“It’s the way nature created the run. The great frontier. Out of bounds. Back country.”

Sol and his son Eli have gone snowcat and heli-skiing (skiers take a snowcat that’s normally used to groom ski runs or a helicopter instead of a ski lift to the top of a mountain) and conquered Corbet’s Couloir at the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming.

Corbet’s Couloir has been called “America’s scariest ski slope.” One reason is the entrance. It’s a steep, narrow chute that drops nearly 30 feet straight down.

Sol and Eli were at the top of Corbet’s Couloir a few months ago. They watched several skiers decide not to tackle the slope and leave. Other skiers just watched those fearless enough to take the plunge.

Eli decided to try it.

“I didn’t have any alternative but to follow,” Sol said. “It was a rush of a lifetime for both of us and the best part is Eli skied it better than I did.

“We’ve had an incredible season. I crossed three things off my bucket list: snowcat and heli-skiing and Corbet’s. And I did all that with my 9-year-old son. What could be more special than that?”

Whoa! His 9-year-old son? Yep. Young Eli is a big mountain skier who recently finished third grade at Lone Pine Elementary School in West Bloomfield Township.

“I couldn’t be prouder of Eli,” Sol said. “I’ve been an avid skier most of my life. Eli has pushed me beyond what I thought were my limits. He’s smart beyond his years. He’s an old soul.”

“Old? I’m not old,” Eli said incredulously after hearing what his father said about him.

Sol quickly explained that being called an old soul is a compliment. By definition, it refers to a young person who demonstrates a maturity, understanding or seriousness typical of someone much older.

Armed with that knowledge, Eli resumed being interviewed and said he loves skiing because there’s always something new to do.

Eli has done a lot on the slopes for someone whose age hasn’t hit double digits.

He began skiing just after he could walk. He’s already accomplished what many adult skiers normally do, he’s been a regular visitor to the slopes in Park City, Utah, and he’s attended ski school since he was 3.

He started ski racing when he was 8 and has qualified for the NASTAR ski racing program national championships two years in a row, earning gold and silver medals in giant slalom and slalom.

While he loves ski racing, Eli’s big passion is big mountain skiing now that he’s had a chance to experience it.

So how has Eli been able to do so much as a skier at such a young age? Two of his longtime coaches think they know.

Joseph Esch is an instructor at the Park City Ski & Snowboard School.

“When people face a new or stressful situation, they tend to shut down and go into a defensive mode,” he said.

“When it comes to skiing, that happens when adults worry about getting hurt. But children usually don’t use rational thinking.

“Eli doesn’t let that happen. He takes a second to remember what he has practiced, what he is supposed to do. He puts his bravado into action. He backs up what he says he’s going to do.”

Ron Lunan has been a ski coach and instructor for 55 years. He’s worked with members of the U.S. Ski Team. He’s giving back to the sport these days, working with skiers on a voluntary basis at the Park City Mountain Resort.

Lunan said Eli’s secret to success on the slopes is he’s a natural athlete who has a great ability to learn and comprehend.

“He knows how to listen to instruction and have a conversation with you,” Lunan said. “He takes everything in. He devours it. That’s so important because when you think about it, skiing is something we aren’t supposed to do. And it’s a constant state of correction.

“Eli is a great kid and a perfect example of what happens when love, passion, ambition and good old fashioned hard work are put together. Anything can be conceived, believed and achieved. I hope I’m around when Eli is skiing for the U.S. in the Olympics.”

Back home, Eli has made quite an impression on Mary Hillberry, the principal at Lone Pine, after attending preschool at Hillel Day School in Farmington Hills.

Eli thinks he’s friendly and funny. Hillberry agrees.

“He’s extraverted, confident, charming and engaging,” she said. “And he has drive, determination and positive energy.”

Hillberry saw all those attributes on display when Eli served as principal for a day during all four of his years at Lone Pine because he raised the most money each year for the school PTO’s fundraising fall fun run. Eli raised more than $4,000 combined, mostly hitting up his father’s friends for donations.

“Eli wore a suit when he was the principal for a day. He was dressed to the nines,” Hillberry said. “Most students who are principal for a day hover around me and want directions. Not Eli. He didn’t just grab a key fob and walkie talkie. He took charge.”

Besides doing tasks like visiting classes and supervising recess, Eli got to make decisions during his one-day stints as principal. Among his decisions were no math classes (even though he said math is his favorite subject), extra recess and pajama day.

Eli said skiing helps him in school “because in both, you have to think a lot.”

If skiing isn’t his future occupation, Eli said, he’d like to be a comedian “because a lot of fields aren’t very much fun.” Or he’d like to be actor.

Sol was the team chiropractor for the Detroit Lions from 2002-2015, and he’s been the team chiropractor for the Detroit Tigers since 2016.

He’s also the president and CEO of the Disc Institute, Nerve and Disc Institute, and HealthQuest Management.

Sol and Eli live in Bloomfield Hills and attend Temple Israel in West Bloomfield.

