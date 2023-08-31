Hockey players from Detroit and Grand Rapids team up at the JCC Maccabi Games in Israel, then tour the country.
Resplendent in their Detroit Red Wings-style uniforms, hockey players from Detroit and Grand Rapids gave it their best shot a long way from home.
They didn’t win a medal at the JCC Maccabi Games last month in Israel. They won just two of five games.
But the memories they made during their three-week stay, that included the week-long Maccabi Games and two weeks of immersive educational travel around Israel with other athletes ages 14-17, will remain with them for the rest of their lives.
“Going on that tour around Israel was one of the best experiences of my life,” said Mason Marcus. “To take in all those significant sites in Israel with Jewish kids my age was great.”
Nine players representing Detroit, two representing Grand Rapids and four representing New York City made up one of the eight teams in the Maccabi Games hockey competition.
The Detroit/Grand Rapids/NYC team practiced just four times before the Maccabi Games began. Three practices were at the Farmington Hills Ice Arena. One was in Israel, where the NYC players joined with their Michigan teammates.
“We were competitive,” said Detroit/Grand Rapids/NYC coach Mark Weiss. “There were some very good teams there.”
After splitting four games in pool play, the Detroit/Grand Rapids/NYC team lost to Israel, one of those very good teams, in the playoffs.
“We weren’t the best team or the worst team there,” said Marcus, the team captain. “We were somewhere in the middle. We definitely improved as the tournament went on. Our last game (the loss to Israel) was our best game.
“The competition was good, and it was interesting competing against different styles of play.”
The Detroit/Grand Rapids/NYC team stayed at the Resort Hadera by Jacob Hotels during the Maccabi Games hockey competition.
OneIce Arena in Tnuvot, billed as the most modern ice arena in Israel, was the hockey site for the Maccabi Games. The facility has two rinks, one an NHL-sized rink where the Maccabi Games competition was held.
The arena is 10 minutes from Netanya, a half-hour from Tel Aviv, and more than an hour away from the Maccabi Games home base in Haifa.
Marcus said the arena was nicer than he expected, but he described the ice surface diplomatically as “playable.”
Teammate Spencer Werner said he was pleasantly surprised by OneIce Arena, but the ice surface was “soft.”
Like many of the players on the Detroit/Grand Rapids/NYC team, Marcus and Werner, who live in Birmingham, play high school hockey.
Marcus, 16, is a junior at Detroit Country Day. A forward on the Country Day hockey team, he was a defenseman on the Maccabi Games team because that’s where he was needed.
Werner, 16, also was a defenseman for the Maccabi Games team. That’s where the Birmingham Seaholm junior plays on the Birmingham Unified hockey team, a co-op of Birmingham Groves and Seaholm.
It was the first trip to Israel for Werner, and he said he enjoyed every stop on the post-hockey tour. A party attended by the athletes in Tel Aviv was fun, he said, and seeing the Western Wall in Jerusalem was meaningful.
This was the second time in Israel for Marcus. He went with his family a few years ago on a trip put together by Temple Israel.
Weiss, a West Bloomfield resident, worked with the Red Wings to organize a fundraiser at a Red Wings game at Little Caesars Arena that paid for his team’s Maccabi Games uniforms.
Aiden Ben-Ezra, Isaac Hosfield, Preston Lumberg, Jordan Newman, Elias Schwarzer, Asher Zacks and Micah Zacks were the other Detroit players on the Detroit/Grand Rapids/NYC roster.
The two players from Grand Rapids were Aaron Goldman and Sully Popour. Joining the Michigan contingent from NYC were Ellis Bornstein, Louis Hizme, Liam Karty and Leo Velkin.
Nine other Detroit athletes competed in the Maccabi Games in Israel, and Jacob Miller and Natalie Rothenberg were there from Detroit as Star Reporters.
The athletes and the sport they played in Israel were Henry Petts, Ethan Rosenberg and Jordan White (basketball), Maelani Ben-Ezra, Sydney Goldman, Serena Hosfield and Austin White (soccer) and Levi Citron (swimming).
This was the first time since 2011 and the second time in history that the Maccabi Games were held in Israel.
The JCC Association of North America and Maccabi World Union combined forces to bring more than a thousand Jewish teens from 10 countries to Israel during the ongoing celebration of the country’s 75th anniversary year.
The Maccabi Games portion of the Israel experience for the teens included opening and closing ceremonies, community service and social and cultural events.
A loud and lengthy standing ovation and a sea of Ukrainian flags greeted the 10-member Ukrainian delegation during the opening ceremonies.
This is the 41st year for the Maccabi Games, the world’s largest Jewish youth sports event, which has been revived after a two-year layoff in 2020 and 2021 caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
