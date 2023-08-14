What synagogues and temples learned from the COVID experience.
Michigan’s synagogues and temples began to empty out and then close on March 12, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 70-member Michigan Board of Rabbis took this action on the advice of physicians to reduce potential virus transmission and illness. The Council of Orthodox Rabbis of Greater Detroit also issued guidelines for their congregations.
It was a time of anxiety, along with determination to maintain synagogue life. Rabbis from across the state, regardless of the size or Jewish affiliation of their congregations, faced the same challenges — how to maintain Jewish practices and connect members while being physically apart.
Judaism is founded on a tradition of communal observance, with a 10-person minyan required for some prayers, and group celebrations such as Passover seders. The pandemic inspired local rabbis to quickly introduce new methods of communication, prayer and education. Some of these innovations continue today.
The transformation of synagogue life was “utterly traumatizing and an exciting opportunity. It was fascinating to figure out how to do this,” says Rabbi Aaron Bergman of Adat Shalom Synagogue, a Conservative congregation in Farmington Hills.
Rabbis and cantors, other staff members and lay leaders worked together to communicate, facilitate new ways of participating in religious services and help members who were especially vulnerable during this time of isolation.
“It was one of the most rewarding periods of time, and one of the most exhausting periods of time. There were constant worries about people’s physical and mental wellbeing, and concerns about doing enough to hold the community together,” says Rabbi Simone Schicker of Temple B’nai Israel, a Reform congregation in Kalamazoo.
Being home with their families could be stressful for some, depending on the dynamics, but some families enjoyed the time together, observed Rabbi Yechiel Morris of Young Israel of Southfield (YIS), a Modern Orthodox congregation in Southfield. “People are very resilient. Some people could cope, but others thrived,” he says.
Technology Expands
Congregations stepped up their use of technology, including WhatsApp, Facebook, group emails, Zoom and live-streaming religious services.
Although Orthodox synagogues do not permit computer use on the Sabbath or holidays, some used digital technology at other times.
At YIS, the cantor led congregants in songs online before Rosh Hashanah and on Fridays before Shabbat. Rabbi Morris used WhatsApp to post information and as a tool for members to share things that were happening in the community.
Some larger congregations were experienced in the use of technology prior to the pandemic, including live-streaming Shabbos services, while it was a new endeavor for others.
The Chabad Lubavitcher organization, which has multiple Chabad centers in Metro Detroit, has had robust internet and video resources for 30 to 40 years, according to Rabbi Shneur Silberberg, outreach director of Bais Chabad Torah Center in West Bloomfield. Bais Chabad offers multiple online classes daily, attracting a wide range of students from all over the country.
While technology expanded opportunities it also presented some challenges. “I never thought I would learn so much about Zoom and ways to keep congregants engaged during services! It was really like learning to be a television performer or TikTok personality! I very much appreciated the help of our technical crew at the temple, who often helped with screen-sharing, bringing in lively videos from musical groups like 613 or the Maccabeats, especially at the opening of our services,” says Rabbi Dorit Edut, part-time rabbi at Bay City’s Temple Beth Israel, a Reform congregation that serves the Jewish communities of Bay City, Saginaw and Midland.
Rabbi Bergman said, “Sermons were very hard because you don’t get audience feedback. You don’t know who you’re talking to on Zoom.”
Some congregations bought audiovisual equipment and computers, using their own staff and members to live stream religious services. Several larger congregations used and continue to use professional production companies to create engaging, high-quality services on Zoom or YouTube.
Rabbis and congregants agree that online services and programs lack the personal connection of being together, but they do expand access. Even after COVID restrictions were loosened, many congregations continued and still provide hybrid services so that people can participate online or in-person. This is convenient for people who are “snowbirds,” out of town for other reasons, or not healthy enough or otherwise reluctant to attend in person.
When public gatherings were again permitted, some congregations added tents or outdoor pavilions to facilitate in-person attendance while avoiding close indoor contact. Some synagogues, such as Congregation Shaarey Zedek and Adat Shalom Synagogue, purchased or expanded air circulation systems as a safety measure for indoor events.
The congregation also built a new playground “to encourage families to socialize again,” says Rabbi Aaron Starr of Congregation Shaarey Zedek, a Conservative shul in Southfield.
COVID also had an impact on synagogue operating expenses and revenues. While costs for utilities and Kiddush declined when buildings were closed or access limited, there were new expenses for audiovisual equipment and software. Also, revenues declined from fundraisers and other events that could not be held inside.
Returning to a New Normal
While the availability of vaccines generally eased anxiety about COVID, some congregations were divided about their value, the need for health precautions and the overall political climate.
“There was a divisive sense within people that made the job more challenging. We were trying to accommodate everyone who was coming to shul,” explains Rabbi Silberberg. His congregation had a two-minyan system (to accommodate those with different concerns about COVID) for a long time.
“There’s no sense in pretending the world hasn’t changed. There is unresolved trauma. People are looking for connection,” says Rabbi Bergman.
Rabbis from six congre-gations — two Orthodox, two Reform and two Conservative — say that membership levels have remained relatively stable during and after COVID.
Several mention that some members have not returned to religious services in person — either due to concern about exposure to COVID or the ease of online access. Depending on the congregation, daily minyanim may be on Zoom, in person or both.
“The mission of Judaism is relational — to being people closer to God, to each other, to help those in need. All of us had to innovate and renovate. It helped us to clarify what we do and strengthened relationships,” Rabbi Starr says.
Post-Pandemic Trends
The use of technology has continued — bolstering participation in religious services and educational programs. Attendance at hybrid (combined online and in-person services and programs) sometimes exceeds pre-COVID levels, according to several local rabbis.
Some individuals are still concerned about being in large groups of people and prefer to avoid such events.
Synagogue and temple membership levels have generally been maintained at pre-COVID levels.
