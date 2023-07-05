The U.S. Navy commissioned its newest Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120), June 24 in Baltimore.

“Sen. Levin lived a life of service with integrity, and his example inspires us as we commission this ship with this crew today,” said Adm. Michael M. Gilday, 32nd Chief of Naval Operations. “The men and the women of the USS Carl Levin represent some of the best and the brightest in our Navy. They are ready! They are prepared to go into harm’s way if required and they will carry out the orders of our nation.”

The ship’s sponsors are Sen. Carl M. Levin’s three daughters, Kate Levin Markel, Laura Levin and Erica Levin. All three sponsors participated in the keel laying, mast stepping and christening ceremonies.

Gilday continued, “To the ship’s sponsors, Sen. Levin’s daughters Kate, Laura and Erica, thank you for your family’s support to our Navy and to our sailors. It is not lost on us that the man that we call professor, assistant attorney general and senator, you call Dad. Thank you for sharing his legacy with us, and we hope that you feel welcome as extended members of our big Navy family.”

Laura Levin spoke on behalf of herself and sisters Kate and Erica to recall their father’s life of service.

“Dad noted that for more than 50 years, Senate Armed Services Committee members had managed to work through their disagreements to pass the Defense Authorization bill with bipartisan support for a single reason. As Dad put it, those who served in the military have inspired us, year after year, to come together across lines of party and ideology to support them,” Laura reflected. “They not only protect us, they unite us. So, as we gather to send off this great ship, the three of us remember our dad by thanking and congratulating the entire crew of the USS Carl M. Levin who protect us and also unite us.”

During the ceremony, USS Carl M. Levin’s commanding officer Cmdr. Kelly Craft reported the ship ready. Sen. Levin’s daughters gave the traditional order to “Man our ship and bring her to life!”

The USS Carl M. Levin is the first naval ship named in honor of Michigan’s longest serving senator, the late Carl M. Levin, for his years of service as a longtime member and chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC).

Levin began his career as an attorney, professor, assistant attorney general in Michigan, Detroit city councilman and was elected to the Senate in 1979. He was Michigan’s first Jewish senator and the state’s longest-serving senator, serving for 36 years before retiring in 2015. In the Senate, his top priority was the economic well-being of Michigan families. He was a consistent voice for support of American manufacturing and was one of the Senate’s strongest advocates for policies that would help American manufacturers compete globally.

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers are the backbone of the U.S. Navy’s surface fleet. These highly capable, multi-mission ships conduct a variety of operations, from peacetime presence to national security providing a wide range of warfighting capabilities in multi-threat air, surface and subsurface.

The ship will transit to her homeport at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.